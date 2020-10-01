Middle School Football
Milan @ Martin Middle
South Fulton @ Dresden Middle
Union City Middle @ Northview
McKenzie @ Camden
Three Oaks @ Hillcrest
MLB Wild Card Game 1
STL Cardinals 7 – San Diego Padres 4
Game Two set for tonight, airtime 5:12 on Country 104.9 KYTN.
Atlanta Braves 1 – Cincinnati Reds 0
Game Two first pitch today at 11:08.
Miami Marlins 5 – Chicago Cubs 1
Game Two set for today at 1:08.
NBA Finals Game 1
LA Lakers 116 – Miami Heat 98
- LAL
- Anthony Davis: 34p, 9r, 5a
- Lebron James: 25p, 13r, 9a
- MIA
- Jimmy Butler: 23p, 2r, 5a
- Kendrick Nunn: 18p, 5r, 2a
NFL Thursday Night Football
Denver @ NY Jets