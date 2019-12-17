High School Basketball
Last Night,
Gleason 65, Bruceton 36 (G)
Bruceton 83, Gleason 63 (B)
Greenfield 66, West Carroll 44 (G)
West Carroll 57, Greenfield 48 (B)
Peabody 47, Obion Central 41 (G)
Obion Central 60, Peabody 51 (B)
South Side 63, Bolivar 24 (G)
South Side 76, Bolivar 71 (B)
Covington 48, Gibson County 40 (G)
Tonight,
Bradford @ Gleason, airtime 5:40 on Mix 101.3
Obion Central @ South Fulton, airtime 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN
Union City @ Dresden, airtime 5:40 on 105.7 The Quake
Lake County @ Greenfield
South Gibson @ Dyer County
Peabody @ McKenzie
Milan @ Humboldt
Fulton County @ Halls
Ballard Memorial @ Hickman County
Fulton City @ Carlisle County
Henry County @ Huntingdon
Frank Hughes @ Clarksburg
Margolin Hebrew @ Carroll Academy
Houston County @ Bruceton
Stewart County @ Camden
Marshall County @ Murray
Crittenden County @ Paducah Tilghman
Men’s College Basketball
SIUE @ Winthrop (10am)
SEMO @ (3) Ohio State
Tennessee Tech @ Lipscomb
McKendree @ Austin Peay
Women’s College Basketball
SEMO @ Western Illinois
Morehead State @ Valparaiso
Tennessee Tech @ WCU
Memphis @ Little Rock
NHL
Nashville Predators @ New York Islanders