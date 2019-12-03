High School Basketball
Huntingdon 41, Henry Co. 29 (G)
Henry Co. 66, Huntingdon 29 (B)
Gleason 61, Hickman Co. 41 (G)
Hickman Co. 50, Gleason 47 (B)
South Gibson 68, Madison Academic 15 (G)
Madison Acadmeic 73, South Gibson 61 (B)
Crockett County 59, Halls 16 (G)
Crockett County 73, Halls 50 (B)
Tonight,
Gibson County @ Dresden, airtime 5:40 on Mix 101.3
Union City @ Westview, airtime 6:10 on 105.7 The Quake
South Fulton @ Obion Central, airtime 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN
Halls @ Fulton County
CCA @ Fulton City
Hickman County @ Marshall County
Milan @ Bradford
McKenzie @ Camden
Henry County @ Springfield
Peabody @ West Carroll
Bolivar @ Dyer County
USJ @ Dyersburg
Big Sandy @ Bruceton
Scotts Hill @ Clarksburg
Trigg County @ Paducah Tilghman
Middle School Basketball
Gleason @ McKenzie
Fulton Middle @ Sharon
Women’s College Basketball
UT Martin @ Southern Illinois
Freed-Hardeman @ Central Baptist
Fisk @ Union
Men’s College Basketball
Freed-Hardeman @ Central Baptist
Fisk @ Union
Bradley @ Memphis
NHL
Tampa Bay Lightning @ Nashville Predators