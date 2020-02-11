Middle School Basketball Sectional Championship @ Jackson
South Fulton 33, Rose Hill 16 (G)
– All-Tournament Team Members
– From Hillcrest – Alayna Fussell
– From South Fulton – Aubree Gore, Anna Gore, Maddie Gray, and Abbie McFarland
– Tournament MVP – Aubree Gore
– Sectional Coach of the Year – Jeremy McFarland of South Fulton
– South Fulton will play Bulls Gap at 5:45 Friday at Stewarts Creek in Smyrna in the first round of the TMSAA Basketball Tournament.
High School Basketball
Dresden 55, West Carroll 34 (G)
West Carroll 60, Dresden 39 (B)
Peabody 56, McKenzie 49 (G)
Peabody 85, McKenzie 74 (B)
Camden 47, Lewis County 30 (G)
Camden 59, Lewis County 47 (B)
Waverly 68, Bruceton 32 (G)
Bruceton 51, Lewis County 48 (B)
Tonight’s Games:
Westview @ Dyersburg, airtime 6:10 on Mix 101.3
Union City @ Gleason, airtime at 5:40 on 105.7 The Quake
South Gibson @ Obion Central, airtime 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN
Bradford @ Greenfield
Dresden @ Fulton City
South Fulton @ Lake County
Liberty @ Dyer County
Milan @ Crockett County
Gibson County @ Madison
Henry County @ Northwest
Houston County @ Clarksburg
Bolton @ Covington
Fulton County @ Mayfield
CFS @ Hickman County (boys)
Ballard Memorial @ Graves County
Murray @ Marshall County
St. Mary @ McCracken County
Paducah Tilghman @ CCA
Men’s College Basketball
Arkansas @ Tennessee, airtime 5:30, game time 6:00 on Star 95.1
Kentucky @ Vanderbilt