High School Basketball
Girls 13-A District Tournament
Dresden 48, South Fulton 25
Gleason 50, Bradford 46
Union City 67, Lake County 29
Thursday night will see Greenfield play Gleason at 6:00, and Union City will play Dresden at 7:30. Both games will be played at UT Martin’s Elam Center.
Girls 13-AA District Championship
South Gibson 47, Obion County 35
Crockett County 61, Milan 32
Thursday night will see South Gibson play Westview at 6:00, and Crockett County will play Dyersburg at 7:30 at Crockett County.
Boys 13-A District Tournament Tonight
Dresden @ South Fulton, airtime 6:10 on Mix 101.3
Gleason @ Lake County
Greenfield @ Bradford
Boys 13-AA District Tournament Tonight
Westview is at Obion Central air time 6:40 on 104.9 KYTN
Milan @ Dyersburg
Girls District 11-A Tournament at Bethel Tonight
West Carroll vs. McKenzie
Huntingdon vs. Clarksburg
Girls District 11-AA Tournament Tonight
Camden vs. Stewart County
Waverly vs. Fairview
Girls District 14-A Tournament Tonight
Halls vs. Humboldt
Madison vs. Middleton
Girls District 14-AA Tournament Tonight
Riverside vs. Chester County
Adamsville vs. South Side
North Side vs. McNairy Central
Lexington vs. Scotts Hill
Women’s College Basketball
Freed-Hardeman @ Lyon
Men’s College Basketball
Vanderbilt @ Tennessee, airtime 5:00, game time 5:30 on Star 95.1
Kentucky @ LSU
