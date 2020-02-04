Girls Middle School Sectional Tournament @ Martin Monday Night
Martin Middle 58, West Bemis 31
West Junior High 43, Three Oaks 15
– Martin and West will face off in the Sectional Tournament Championship Thursday night at Martin Middle.
Boys Middle School Sectional Tournament @ Martin Tonight
6:00 – West Jr. High vs. Northview
7:30 – Bolivar Middle vs. Martin Middle
– Winners will play in the Sectional Championship game Thursday night.
Middle School Sectional Tournament in Jackson
Hillcrest 34, Lester Prep 23
– Hillcrest will play Rose Hill in the semifinal round Saturday.
High School Basketball
Greenfield @ Dresden, airtime 5:40 on Mix 101.3
Bradford @ Union City, airtime 5:40 on 105.7 The Quake
Obion Central @ Dyersburg, airtime 104.9 KYTN
Westview @ Milan
Gleason @ South Fulton
Big Sandy @ McKenzie
Henry County @ Northeast
Bruceton @ West Carroll
Huntingdon @ Clarksburg
Dyer County @ Lake County
Middleton @ Gibson County
Humboldt @ Peabody
South Gibson @ Crockett County
Bolivar @ Covington
Carlisle County @ Fulton County
Fulton City @ Ballard Memorial
Calloway County @ Mayfield
Paducah Tilghman @ Graves County
McCracken County @ Hopkinsville
Women’s College Basketball
Tulane @ Memphis
Men’s College Basketball
Tennessee @ Alabama, airtime 5:30, game time 6:00 on Star 95.1
Mississippi State @ Kentucky