High School Basketball
Greenfield 88 – Huntingdon 59 (G)
Huntingdon 59 – Greenfield 39 (B)
Gleason 50 – South Fulton 26 (G)
South Fulton 65 – Gleason 35 (B)
Dresden @ Gleason, airtime 5:40 on Mix 101.3
Union City @ South Fulton, airtime 5:40 on 105.7 The Quake
Dyersburg @ Obion Central, airtime 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN
Milan @ Westview
McKenzie @ West Carroll
Bradford @ Lake County
Henry County @ Montgomery Central
Big Sandy @ Clarksburg
Munford @ Dyer County
Huntingdon @ Bruceton
Humboldt @ Gibson County
Peabody @ Halls
Crockett County @ South Gibson
Paducah Tilghman @ Marshall County
Women’s College Basketball
(1) Connecticut @ Memphis
Oakwood @ Bethel
NHL
Nashville Predators @ Edmonton Oilers