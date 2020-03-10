High School Basketball
Class-A Boys Sectionals
MAHS 41, Union City 28
BT Washington 68, Madison 51
Class-AA Boys Sectionals
South Side 77, Covington 57
Wooddale 83, South Gibson 53
High School Baseball
Dresden @ Union City
Gibson County @ Camden
South Fulton @ Obion Central
Sacred Heart @ Peabody
Dyer County @ Collierville
High School Softball
South Fulton @ Westview
Liberty @ Dyer County (double-header)
Lexington @ Adamsville
Haywood @ Covington
High School Soccer
Union City @ Jackson South Side
High School Tennis
Union City @ Halls
NHL
Nashville Predators @ Montreal Canadiens