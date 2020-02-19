High School Basketball
Boys District 13-A Tournament
Bradford 36, Greenfield 30
Lake County 59, Gleason 42
South Fulton 60, Dresden 31
– On Friday, South Fulton will play Union City at 6:00, and Lake County will play Bradford at 7:30. Both games will be played at the Elam Center.
Boys’ District 13-AA Tournament
Westview 72, Obion Central
Dyersburg 79, Milan 54
Girls’ District 11-A Tournament at Bethel
Huntingdon 62, Clarksburg 22
McKenzie 47, West Carroll 35
Girls’ District 11-AA Tournament
Fariview 68, Waverly 37
Stewart County 62, Camden 39
Girls’ District 14-A Tournament
Madison 68, Middleton 25
Humboldt 58, Halls 27
Girls’ District 14-AA Tournament
Scotts Hill 59, Lexington 39
McNairy 74, North Side 34
South Side 65, Adamsville 33
Chester County 63, Riverside 43