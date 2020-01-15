High School Basketball
Girls:
Dresden 57 – Gleason 45
Union City 50 – South Fulton 24
Dyersburg 57 – Obion Central 24
Westview 55 – Milan 9
Henry County 56 – Montgomery Central 12
McKenzie 37 – West Carroll 28
Bradford 60 – Lake County 39
Dyer County 62 – Munford 43
Gibson County 62 – Humboldt 47
Peabody 45 – Halls 18
Crockett County 53 – South Gibson 34
Marshall County 50 – Paducah Tilghman 40
Boys:
Dresden 56 – Gleason 45
Union City 57 – South Fulton 34
Dyersburg 57 – Obion Central 50
Milan 63 – Westview 62
Henry County 84 – Montgomery Central 39
West Carroll 61 – McKenzie 58
Gibson County 54 – Humboldt 73
South Gibson 68 – Crockett County 63
Men’s College Basketball
Tennessee @ Georgia, airtime 5:30, game time 6:00 on Star 95.1
(10) Kentucky @ South Carolina
Vanderbilt @ Arkansas