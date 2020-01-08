High School Basketball
Girls Games
Greenfield 83 – Gleason 41
Union City 54 – Westview 52
Dresden 51 – Fulton County 30
South Fulton 48 – Fulton City 15
Lake County 57 – Obion Central 45
Huntingdon 53 – West Carroll 34
Dyer County 70 – Milan 39
Jackson South Side 65 – Adamsville 37
McNairy Central 61 – Chester County 35
Peabody 61 – Middleton 24
Creek Wood 48 – Camden 41
Stewart County 67 – Lewis County 41
McEwen 59 – Bruceton 40
Boys Games:
Westview 45 – Union City 44
Greenfield 63 – Gleason 34
Lake County 65 – Obion Central 64
Fulton County 50 – Dresden 49
South Fulton 74 – Fulton City 53
Crockett County 58 – Bradford 44
Dyer County 88 – Milan 62
Liberty 62 – Hardin County 38
Jackson South Side 66 – Adamsville 31
Humboldt 77 – Halls 54
McNairy Central 87 – Chester County 68
West Carroll 51 – Huntingdon 46
Stewart County 77 – Lewis County 41
Haywood 75 – Ripley 57
Women’s College Basketball
(19) West Virginia @ Kansas
Cincinnati @ Memphis
Men’s College Basketball
Furman @ Chattanooga
(10) Florida State @ Wake Forest
(3) Kansas @ Iowa State
(2) Duke @ Georgia Tech
Vanderbilt @ (5) Auburn
(7) San Diego State @ Wyoming