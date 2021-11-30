Sports for 11/30

Monday, November 29 Scores

Middle School Basketball

Martin Middle 34 Dresden 17 (G)

Martin Middle 32 Dresden 17 (B)

Gleason 32 Sharon 11 (B)

High School Basketball

McKenzie 41 Gleason 29 (G)

Gleason 55 McKenzie 36 (B)

Tuesday, November 30

Middle School Basketball

Ridgemont @ Three Oaks

Big Sandy @ Bruceton

High School Basketball

Chester County @ Westview, airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3

South Fulton @ Obion Central, airtime at 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN

Union City @ Haywood County airtime at 5:40 on 105.7 THE QUAKE

Gibson County @ Dresden

TCA @ Greenfield

Gleason @ Lake CountyBradford @ Halls

McKenzie @ Huntingdon

Camden @ Henry County

Crockett County @ Milan

Trenton Peabody @ South Gibson

North Side @ Humboldt

Paducah Tilghman @ Fulton City

Mayfield travels to Hickman County

Graves County @ Murray

Men’s College Basketball

Presbyterian @ Tennessee, airtime at 5:30 on STAR 95.1