Sports for 11/30
Monday, November 29 Scores
Middle School Basketball
Martin Middle 34 Dresden 17 (G)
Martin Middle 32 Dresden 17 (B)
Gleason 32 Sharon 11 (B)
High School Basketball
McKenzie 41 Gleason 29 (G)
Gleason 55 McKenzie 36 (B)
Tuesday, November 30
Middle School Basketball
Ridgemont @ Three Oaks
Big Sandy @ Bruceton
High School Basketball
Chester County @ Westview, airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3
South Fulton @ Obion Central, airtime at 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN
Union City @ Haywood County airtime at 5:40 on 105.7 THE QUAKE
Gibson County @ Dresden
TCA @ Greenfield
Gleason @ Lake CountyBradford @ Halls
McKenzie @ Huntingdon
Camden @ Henry County
Crockett County @ Milan
Trenton Peabody @ South Gibson
North Side @ Humboldt
Paducah Tilghman @ Fulton City
Mayfield travels to Hickman County
Graves County @ Murray
Men’s College Basketball
Presbyterian @ Tennessee, airtime at 5:30 on STAR 95.1
Women’s College Basketball
Murray State @ Evansville
Chattanooga @ Vanderbilt