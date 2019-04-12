High School Baseball Thursday
Paducah Tilghman 8 – Henry County 5
(12-8) Westview 15 – McKenzie 0
South Fulton 17 – Christian Fellowship 2
Obion County 4 – Fayette Academy 3
Camden 19 – Dresden 6
TCA 16 – Crockett County 5
South Side 14 – Milan 2
Bradford 10 – West Carroll 8
South Gibson 10 – McNairy Central 0
Baseball Games Friday
McKenzie @ Westview
Dresden @ West Carroll
JCS @ Union City
Madison @ Bradford
Dyersburg @ Gibson County
South Fulton Hosts the Caleb Turner Classic
High School Softball Thursday
Westview 7 – Obion Central 0
Henry County 9 – Montgomery Central 1
West Carroll 12 – Milan 1
South Gibson 3 – JCS 0
Camden 3 – Stewart County 1
Softball Games Friday
Westview @ Dresden
Halls @ Union City
Crockett County @ Obion Central
Peabody @ North Side
Middleton @ Gibson County (dh)
High School Tennis
Union City @ Hendersonville Invitation – Girls Only
High School Track
Dresden @ Dyersburg Invitational
MLB
STL 11 – LAD 7 (STL Wins Series 4-0)
– Cards @ Cincinnati Reds, tomorrow at 6:10 on 104.9 KYTN
NYM 6 – ATL 3 (NYM 1-0 in Series)
– Braves host New York Mets, tonight at 6:20
Cubs 2 – PIT 0 (Cubs Win Series 2-1)
– Chicago begins home series with LA Angels, today at 1:20