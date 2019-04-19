High School Baseball
Dresden @ Camden
Stewart County @ Greenfield (noon)
Paducah Tilghman @ Union City
Fulton City @ South Fulton
Henry County @ Riverside
Bradford @ JCS
Liberty @ Milan
Halls @ Crockett County
High School Softball
Fulton City at Gleason (dh)
Milan in Easter Classic in Cookeville
High School Soccer
Lexington @ McKenzie
High School Track
Dresden @ Swift and Staley Meet
MLB
ARI 4 – ATL 1 (Diamondbacks Sweep Series 3-0)
Atlanta will begin a series at Cleveland tonight at 6:10
New York Mets @ St. Louis Cardinals
(airtime 6:20 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)
Cubs will host series with Diamondbacks beginning today at 1:20