NCAA Women’s Tournament Final Four

(2) Oregon vs. (1) Baylor

(2) Stanford vs. (1) Notre Dame

High School Baseball Scores Thursday

Robert E. Lee Academy (SC) 5 – Union City 2

Henry County 7 – Montgomery Central 4

High School Baseball

Dawg Pound Tournament in Milan

Dresden @ Peabody

Montgomery Central @ Henry County

South Fulton @ West Carroll



High School Softball

War at Dawg Pound @ Milan



High School Soccer

Westview @ Dyer County Showcase



MLB

San Diego Padres @ St. Louis Cardinals

(air time 1:40, game time 3:15 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)