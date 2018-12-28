Friday, December 28
2018 Lions Club Tournament at Westview
Westview Boys 78 – Gleason Boys 31
Gleason Girls 61 – West Carroll 46
Gibson County Girls 61 – Fulton City 7
Henry County Girls 56 – McKenzie 37
West Carroll Boys 51 – Gibson County 46
Westview Girls 64 – Sacred Heart 21
Westview Boys 56 – Hillcrest 51
Air time on Mix 101.3 for today’s games begins at 10:50 on Mix 101.3
The Obion County Girls lost to Collinwood 63-61.
The Obion County Boys team defeated Fort Walton Beach HS in their first game of the Go Southern Beach Blowout in Florida yesterday 62-58. The Rebels play again tonight at 7:30.
Coca-Cola Christmas Classic at Huntingdon
6:00 – Obion Central vs. Huntingdon (girls)
7:30 – Waverly vs. McKenzie (boys)
Union City girls are playing in Dyersburg in the Dot Foods Christmas Classic
Union City plays Munford at 5:30
The Union City boys defeated Meridian, Ill 80-47 in the Carbondale Classic played at SIUE. They move on to play MUS tonight at 6:30.
Kentucky Scores from Yesterday
Girls,
Calloway County 63 – Paducah Tilghman 30
Carlisle County 62 – Pope County, Ill 36
St. Mary 65 – Christian Fellowship 46
Trigg County 58 – Fulton County 17
Dawson Springs 47 – Ballard Memorial 35
Graves County 53 – Hopkinsville 48
Graves County 64 – Breckenridge County 33
Murray 59 – Todd County Central 14
Kentucky Boys,
Caldwell County 74 – Brighton 60
Caldwell County 82 – Fulton City 36
Calloway County 58 – Livingston Central 51
Daviess County 77 – Todd County Central 55
Dawson Springs 83 – Williamstown 80
Fulton County 82 – Christian Fellowship 55
McCracken County 70 – Calvary, NC 63
Murphysboro, Ill 59 – St. Mary 39
Central Hardin 73 – Paducah Tilghman 63
Mayfield 73 – Lou. Atherton 59
Men’s College Basketball
Maryland Eastern @ (10) Virginia Tech
UTRGV @ (11) Texas Tech
Loyola Maryland @ (20) NC State
Austin Peay @ Arkansas
Southern U @ (18) Marquette
North Alabama @ (7) Gonzaga
Women’s College Basketball
Florida A&M @ (24) Miami
Murray State @ (10) Tennessee Lady Vols
(4) Maryland @ Penn State
Wisconsin @ (12) Minnesota
NCAA Bowl Games
Music City Bowl
Purdue vs. Auburn (12:30)
Camping World Bowl
(16) West Virginia vs. (20) Syracuse (4:15)
Alamo Bowl
(24) Iowa State vs. (13) Washington State (8:00)