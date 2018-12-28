Friday, December 28

2018 Lions Club Tournament at Westview

Westview Boys 78 – Gleason Boys 31

Gleason Girls 61 – West Carroll 46

Gibson County Girls 61 – Fulton City 7

Henry County Girls 56 – McKenzie 37

West Carroll Boys 51 – Gibson County 46

Westview Girls 64 – Sacred Heart 21

Westview Boys 56 – Hillcrest 51



Air time on Mix 101.3 for today’s games begins at 10:50 on Mix 101.3

The Obion County Girls lost to Collinwood 63-61.

The Obion County Boys team defeated Fort Walton Beach HS in their first game of the Go Southern Beach Blowout in Florida yesterday 62-58. The Rebels play again tonight at 7:30.

Coca-Cola Christmas Classic at Huntingdon

6:00 – Obion Central vs. Huntingdon (girls)

7:30 – Waverly vs. McKenzie (boys)

Union City girls are playing in Dyersburg in the Dot Foods Christmas Classic

Union City plays Munford at 5:30

The Union City boys defeated Meridian, Ill 80-47 in the Carbondale Classic played at SIUE. They move on to play MUS tonight at 6:30.

Kentucky Scores from Yesterday

Girls,

Calloway County 63 – Paducah Tilghman 30

Carlisle County 62 – Pope County, Ill 36

St. Mary 65 – Christian Fellowship 46

Trigg County 58 – Fulton County 17

Dawson Springs 47 – Ballard Memorial 35

Graves County 53 – Hopkinsville 48

Graves County 64 – Breckenridge County 33

Murray 59 – Todd County Central 14

Kentucky Boys,

Caldwell County 74 – Brighton 60

Caldwell County 82 – Fulton City 36

Calloway County 58 – Livingston Central 51

Daviess County 77 – Todd County Central 55

Dawson Springs 83 – Williamstown 80

Fulton County 82 – Christian Fellowship 55

McCracken County 70 – Calvary, NC 63

Murphysboro, Ill 59 – St. Mary 39

Central Hardin 73 – Paducah Tilghman 63

Mayfield 73 – Lou. Atherton 59

Men’s College Basketball

Maryland Eastern @ (10) Virginia Tech

UTRGV @ (11) Texas Tech

Loyola Maryland @ (20) NC State

Austin Peay @ Arkansas

Southern U @ (18) Marquette

North Alabama @ (7) Gonzaga

Women’s College Basketball

Florida A&M @ (24) Miami

Murray State @ (10) Tennessee Lady Vols

(4) Maryland @ Penn State

Wisconsin @ (12) Minnesota

NCAA Bowl Games

Music City Bowl

Purdue vs. Auburn (12:30)

Camping World Bowl

(16) West Virginia vs. (20) Syracuse (4:15)

Alamo Bowl

(24) Iowa State vs. (13) Washington State (8:00)