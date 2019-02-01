Middle School Basketball

Tennessee Middle School Sectional Championship in Newbern

Martin Middle Girls 47 – Oakland West 40

Lady Chargers advance to Murfreesboro for the state tournament.

Jada Harrison was named MVP with 39 of the 47 points.

Also named to the All-Sectional team were Kylie Alexander, McCall Sims, and Jillian Brigance.

UTM Lady Skyhawks 73 – TSU 61

TSU 68 – UTM Men 67

Tennessee Lady Vols 67 – Florida Lady Gators 50

Lady Vols pick up their second SEC win in a row, improving to (3-5) and (14-7) overall.

High School Basketball

Last night,

Girls,

Greenfield 72 – Humboldt 48

Boys,

Humboldt 86 – Greenfield 51

McKenzie 64 – Natchez Trace 10



The Milan @ Obion Central game originally scheduled for tonight will be played Thursday, February 7.

The Union City @ South Fulton game scheduled for tonight has been moved to Wednesday, February 6

In action tonight…

Dresden @ Gleason at 5:40 on Mix 101.3

Westview @ Crockett County

Greenfield @ McKenzie

Northwest @ Henry County

Bradford @ Lake County

Peabody @ TCA

Humboldt @ Gibson County

Huntingdon @ Bruceton

Clarksburg @ Big Sandy

Dyersburg @ South Gibson

Brighton @ Dyer County

Camden @ Lewis County

In Kentucky

Hickman County @ Fulton County

Fulton City @ Carlisle County

Murray @ Calloway County

Graves County @ Marshall County

NHL

Nashville Predators @ Carolina Hurricanes