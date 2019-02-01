Middle School Basketball
Tennessee Middle School Sectional Championship in Newbern
Martin Middle Girls 47 – Oakland West 40
- Lady Chargers advance to Murfreesboro for the state tournament.
- Jada Harrison was named MVP with 39 of the 47 points.
- Also named to the All-Sectional team were Kylie Alexander, McCall Sims, and Jillian Brigance.
UTM Lady Skyhawks 73 – TSU 61
TSU 68 – UTM Men 67
Tennessee Lady Vols 67 – Florida Lady Gators 50
- Lady Vols pick up their second SEC win in a row, improving to (3-5) and (14-7) overall.
High School Basketball
Last night,
Girls,
Greenfield 72 – Humboldt 48
Boys,
Humboldt 86 – Greenfield 51
McKenzie 64 – Natchez Trace 10
The Milan @ Obion Central game originally scheduled for tonight will be played Thursday, February 7.
The Union City @ South Fulton game scheduled for tonight has been moved to Wednesday, February 6
In action tonight…
Dresden @ Gleason at 5:40 on Mix 101.3
Westview @ Crockett County
Greenfield @ McKenzie
Northwest @ Henry County
Bradford @ Lake County
Peabody @ TCA
Humboldt @ Gibson County
Huntingdon @ Bruceton
Clarksburg @ Big Sandy
Dyersburg @ South Gibson
Brighton @ Dyer County
Camden @ Lewis County
In Kentucky
Hickman County @ Fulton County
Fulton City @ Carlisle County
Murray @ Calloway County
Graves County @ Marshall County
NHL
Nashville Predators @ Carolina Hurricanes