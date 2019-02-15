High School Basketball

District 11-A Tournament Championship at Bethel

Huntingdon Girls 51 – McKenzie 33

Huntingdon is the champion of District 11-A, McKenzie places 2nd

West Carroll Girls 53 – Clarksburg 48

West Carroll finishes in third place in District 11-A, Clarksburg in 4th

Tonight,

Huntingdon Boys vs. McKenzie – Championship Game @ 7:30

West Carroll Boys vs. Bruceton – Consolation Game @ 6:00

District 13-A Boys Tournament at UT Martin airtime 5:40 on both

STAR 95.1 and 105.7 THE QUAKE

6:00 Union City vs South Fulton

7:30 Greenfield vs Bradford

District 13-AA Tournament at Dyersburg

Westview Girls 63 – Obion County 40

Crockett County Girls 44 – Dyersburg 29

Westview and Crockett County will play for the championship Saturday night at 7:30

Obion County and Dyersburg will play the consolation game at 6:00

Tonight in boys semifinal action,

6:00 South Gibson Boys vs Milan

7:30 Westview Boys vs Crockett County

Airtime begins at 5:40 on both Mix 101.3 and 104.9 KYTN

District 14-A Boys Quarterfinals Last Night

Middleton 52 – Gibson County 38

Peabody 81 – Halls 58

Madison 73 – TCA 54

Middleton will play Humboldt and Peabody will play Madison in the semifinals on Saturday.

Girls 14-A Semifinals Tonight at Gibson County,

Gibson County vs. Madison

TCA vs. Peabody

District 14-AA Boys Semifinals Last Night,

McNairy County 57 – Lexington 48

North Side 76 – Riverside 52

McNairy moves on to face South Side, and North Side will play Chester County Saturday in the semifinals

District 14-AA Girls Semifinals tonight at Chester County,

South Side vs. McNairy

Chester County vs. Lexington