High School Basketball
District 11-A Tournament Championship at Bethel
Huntingdon Girls 51 – McKenzie 33
- Huntingdon is the champion of District 11-A, McKenzie places 2nd
West Carroll Girls 53 – Clarksburg 48
- West Carroll finishes in third place in District 11-A, Clarksburg in 4th
Tonight,
Huntingdon Boys vs. McKenzie – Championship Game @ 7:30
West Carroll Boys vs. Bruceton – Consolation Game @ 6:00
District 13-A Boys Tournament at UT Martin airtime 5:40 on both
STAR 95.1 and 105.7 THE QUAKE
6:00 Union City vs South Fulton
7:30 Greenfield vs Bradford
District 13-AA Tournament at Dyersburg
Westview Girls 63 – Obion County 40
Crockett County Girls 44 – Dyersburg 29
- Westview and Crockett County will play for the championship Saturday night at 7:30
- Obion County and Dyersburg will play the consolation game at 6:00
Tonight in boys semifinal action,
6:00 South Gibson Boys vs Milan
7:30 Westview Boys vs Crockett County
- Airtime begins at 5:40 on both Mix 101.3 and 104.9 KYTN
District 14-A Boys Quarterfinals Last Night
Middleton 52 – Gibson County 38
Peabody 81 – Halls 58
Madison 73 – TCA 54
- Middleton will play Humboldt and Peabody will play Madison in the semifinals on Saturday.
Girls 14-A Semifinals Tonight at Gibson County,
Gibson County vs. Madison
TCA vs. Peabody
District 14-AA Boys Semifinals Last Night,
McNairy County 57 – Lexington 48
North Side 76 – Riverside 52
- McNairy moves on to face South Side, and North Side will play Chester County Saturday in the semifinals
District 14-AA Girls Semifinals tonight at Chester County,
South Side vs. McNairy
Chester County vs. Lexington