High School Basketball

Girls Region 7-A Tournament Quarterfinals Scores:

Greenfield 65 – Madison Academic 30

TCA 48 – Dresden 43

Peabody 44 – Gleason 39

Gibson County 55 – Union City 25



Girls Region 7-AA Quarterfinals (tip-off 7:00, airtime 6:40)

Chester County @ Westview on MIX 101.3

Obion Central @ Jackson North Side on 104.9 KYTN (airtime at 5:30)

Dyersburg @ Lexington

McNairy Central @ Crockett County

Boys Region 7-A Quarterfinals (tip-off 7:00, airtime 6:40)

Greenfield @ Humboldt on STAR 95.1

Middleton @ Union City on 105.7 THE QUAKE

South Fulton @ Peabody

Madison @ Bradford

Elsewhere…

Girls Region 6-A Quarterfinals

Wayne County @ Huntingdon

West Carroll @ Summertown

Clarksburg @ Loretto

Collinwood @ McKenzie

Boys Region 6-A Quarterfinal

West Carroll @ Summertown