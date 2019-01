High School Basketball

Last Night

Girls,

Union City 49 – Liberty 39

Ballard Memorial 54 – Fulton County 49

Graves County 76 – Livingston Central 17

Boys,

Union City 71 – Liberty 48

Fulton County 79 – Ballard Memorial 45

Graves County 82 – Calloway County 77 (2OT)

Mayfield 70 – Campbellsville 43

Tonight,

Gleason at Greenfield at 5:40 on Mix 101.3

Obion Central @ Westview at 6:10 on Country 104.9 KYTN

Dresden @ Lake County

Bradford @ South Fulton

Montgomery Central @ Henry County

Huntingdon @ Big Sandy

Madison @ Gibson County

Peabody @ Humboldt

South Gibson @ Milan

McKenzie @ West Carroll

Carroll Academy @ FACS

Dyer County @ Hardin County

Crockett County at Dyersburg

Lexington @ Jackson South Side

Scotts Hill @ Jackson North Side

Natchez Trace @ Bruceton

Covington @ Haywood

Creek Wood @ Camden

Fayette Academy @ USJ

McNairy Central @ Chester County

Middleton @ Halls

Millington @ Ripley

In Kentucky

Hickman County @ Fulton City

Fulton County @ CCA

St. Mary @ McCracken County

Trigg County @ Calloway County

College Basketball

Dyersburg State @ Roane State

Women’s College Basketball

Valparaiso @ SIU