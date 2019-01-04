High School Scores Thursday Night
Girls,
Dresden 59 – McKenzie 37
Greenfield 71 – Trenton 63
Gleason 59 – Hollow-Rock Bruceton 15
Huntington 53 – Collinwood 35
Boys,
Trenton 68 – Greenfield 47
Huntington 65 – Collinwood 24
McKenzie 74 – Dresden 21
Western Kentucky
Boys,
Madisonville-North Hopkins 60 – Hopkinsville 52
McCracken County 52 – Christian Co. 50
Murray 76 – Ballard Memorial 50
Girls,
Madisonville-North Hopkins 52 – Hopkinsville 43
Meade Co. 73 – Muhlenberg County 54
Murray 51 – Ballard Memorial 24
High School Basketball Tonight
Westview @ Obion Central, tipoff 6:00, airtime 5:40 on Mix 101.3 and Country 104.9 KYTN
Bradford @ Union City, airtime 5:40 on 105.7 The Quake
Gleason @ South Fulton
McKenzie @ Bruceton
West Carroll @ Big Sandy
Clarksburg @ Natchez Trace
Peabody @ Halls
Milan @ South Gibson
TCA @ Humboldt
Kenwood @ Henry County
Dyersburg @ Crockett County
Camden @ Hickman County (TN)
Brighton @ Covington
Western Kentucky
Fulton City @ Fulton County
Carlisle County @ Hickman County
Graves County @ Mayfield
Marshall County @ Calloway County
Christian County @ Paducah Tilghman
Men’s College Basketball
(20) Buffalo @ Eastern Michigan
Women’s College Basketball
(24) DePaul @ (20) Marquette
(22) Arizona State @ Utah
Washington @ (5) Oregon
UCLA @ (18) California
Washington State @ (11) Oregon State
USC @ (6) Stanford
NHL
Nashville Predators @ Detroit Red Wings