High School Scores Thursday Night

Girls,

Dresden 59 – McKenzie 37

Greenfield 71 – Trenton 63

Gleason 59 – Hollow-Rock Bruceton 15

Huntington 53 – Collinwood 35

Boys,

Trenton 68 – Greenfield 47

Huntington 65 – Collinwood 24

McKenzie 74 – Dresden 21

Western Kentucky

Boys,

Madisonville-North Hopkins 60 – Hopkinsville 52

McCracken County 52 – Christian Co. 50

Murray 76 – Ballard Memorial 50

Girls,

Madisonville-North Hopkins 52 – Hopkinsville 43

Meade Co. 73 – Muhlenberg County 54

Murray 51 – Ballard Memorial 24

High School Basketball Tonight

Westview @ Obion Central, tipoff 6:00, airtime 5:40 on Mix 101.3 and Country 104.9 KYTN

Bradford @ Union City, airtime 5:40 on 105.7 The Quake

Gleason @ South Fulton

McKenzie @ Bruceton

West Carroll @ Big Sandy

Clarksburg @ Natchez Trace

Peabody @ Halls

Milan @ South Gibson

TCA @ Humboldt

Kenwood @ Henry County

Dyersburg @ Crockett County

Camden @ Hickman County (TN)

Brighton @ Covington

Western Kentucky

Fulton City @ Fulton County

Carlisle County @ Hickman County

Graves County @ Mayfield

Marshall County @ Calloway County

Christian County @ Paducah Tilghman

Men’s College Basketball

(20) Buffalo @ Eastern Michigan

Women’s College Basketball

(24) DePaul @ (20) Marquette

(22) Arizona State @ Utah

Washington @ (5) Oregon

UCLA @ (18) California

Washington State @ (11) Oregon State

USC @ (6) Stanford

NHL

Nashville Predators @ Detroit Red Wings