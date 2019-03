High School Baseball

Final Flight Baseball Tournament Scores from Thursday,

Henry County 6 – Westview 5

Obion Central 5 – Southside 1

Tipton Rosemark 10 – Union City 2

Obion Central 10 – Lakes Community (IL) 7

Crawfordsville (IN) 9 – McKenzie 7

Hueytown (AL) 6 – Crockett County 2

McKenzie 12 – Ballard Memorial 4

Halls 10 – West Carroll 0

Lake County 15 – Ballard Memorial 0

Twin Lakes (IN) 15 – West Carroll 0

John Hersey 19 – Southside 0

Geneva (IL) 12 – Calloway County 0

Stevenson (IL) 7 – Yorkville (IL) 5

Final Flight Tournament Games Friday

10:00 – Tipton-Rosemark vs. Twin Lakes @ Elam Stadium

12:00 – Stevenson vs. Hueytown @ Thompson Field

12:15 – Tipton-Rosemark vs. West Carroll

2:00 – Geneva vs. Henry County @ Martin Sports Complex

2:15 – John Hersey vs. Lake Community @ Thompson Field

2:30 – Lake County Falcons vs. Crawfordsville @ Elam Stadium

4:30 – Union City vs. Halls @ Thompson Field

4:30 – Calloway County vs. Henry County @ Martin Sports Complex

4:45 – TCA vs. McKenzie @ Elam Stadium

6:45 – Yorkville vs. Crockett County @ Thompson Filed

6:45 – Calloway County vs. Westview @ Martin Sports Complex

7:00 – TCA vs. Ballard Memorial @ Elam Stadium

High School Softball

Gleason @ Fulton County

NCAA Men ’ s Tournament Sweet 16

(3) Purdue 99 – (2) Tennessee 94

– Admiral Schofield 21p, 9r, 2a

– Grant Williams 21p, 7r, 4a

– Jordan Bowden 16p, 6r, 3a

– Lemonte Turner 15p, 2r, 3a

– Tennessee came back from down 18 in the 2nd half to take the lead late, but Purdue was able to tie it off of two of three free throws from a controversial foul called on Lemonte Turner.

Today in the Sweet Sixteen,

(3) LSU vs. (2) Michigan State

(5) Auburn vs. (1) North Carolina

(4) Virginia Tech vs. (1) Duke

(3) Houston vs. (2) Kentucky

NCAA Women ’s Tournament Sweet 16

(6) South Dakota State vs. (2) Oregon

(6) UCLA vs. (2) UConn

(5) Arizona State vs. (1) Mississippi State

(4) Oregon State vs. (1) Louisville

NHL

Nashville Predators @ Pittsburgh Penguins