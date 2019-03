High School Basketball

Class-AA Quarterfinals Yesterday

Greenfield 64 – Clarkrange 45

Gibson County 50 – Summertown 32

Loretto 59 – Oneida 40

Midway 53 – Eagleville 51

Greenfield will play Loretto today @ 4:30, aritime 3:15 on Star 95.1

Gibson County will play Midway tonight at 6:00

Class AAA Quarterfinals Yesterday

Bradley Central 34 – Lebanon 26

Oak Ridge 65 – Science Hill 49

Girls TSSAA Class AA Semifinals Today

10:00 Macon County vs. Cheatham County

11:30 Marshall County vs. Westview Lady Chargers

(airtime 10:00 on MIX 101.3)

Girls TSSAA Class AAA Semifinals

1:15 Riverdale vs. Houston

2:45 Bradley Central vs. Oak Ridge

Girls TSSAA Class A Semifinals

4:30 Loretto vs. Greenfield Lady Yellowjackets

(airtime 3:15 on STAR 95.1)

6:00 Gibson County vs. Summertown

College Basketball

OVC Women’s Tournament Quarterfinals Yesterday

#3 UT Martin 77 – #6 Murray State 52

#4 Tennessee Tech 68 – #5 Austin Peay 57

OVC Women’s Tournament Semifinals

1:00 #1 Belmont vs. Tennessee Tech

3:00 #2 Morehead State vs. UT Martin

(airtime 2:30 on WCMT)

OVC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinals Yesterday

#3 Jacksonville State 88 – #7 UT Martin 81

#4 Austin Peay 95 – #5 Morehead State 81

OVC Men’s Tournament Semifinals

7:00 #1 Belmont vs. Austin Peay

9:00 #2 Murray State vs. Jacksonville State

Women’s College Basketball

Memphis vs. Tulane (AAC Tournament)

Spring MLB

STL Cardinals at Houston Astros

(airtime 4:55 on 1049 KYTN)