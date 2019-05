High School Baseball

Class A Sectionals Thursday

Lake County 13 – Middle College 1

TCA 22 – MAHS 0

*Lake County and TCA are heading to Murfreesboro next week for the Class-A TSSAA State Tournament

High School Softball

Region 7A Championship

Gibson County 9 – Halls 6

Region 8AA Championship

Covington 3 – Bolivar 1

Region 7AAA Championship

Dyer County 5 – Hardin County 4

Boys Soccer

Region 6A Championship

Madison 1 – TCA 0

Region 7A Championship

Douglass 4 – McKenzie 1

Region 7AA Championship

Dyersburg 2 – Lexington 1

Region 8AA Championship

Sheffield 5 – Haywood 1

High School Tennis

The Union City Tennis Team defeated TCA yesterday in their Class-A Sectional match. The Golden Tornados are moving on to the Spring Fling State Tournament next week in Murfreesboro.

MLB

ATL 10 – STL 2 (ATL Wins Series 2-1)

St. Louis begins 3-game series with Texas tonight at 7:05. Tune in on Country 1049 KYTN.

The Braves begin a 3-game series with Milwaukee in Atlanta tonight at 6:20.

CIN 4 – CHC 2 (CIN Wins Series 2-1)

Cubs begin 3-game series at Nationals today at 6:05.