TSSAA Baseball Tournament

Class-A

TCA 6 – Franklin Grace 4

– TCA will play Greenback today at 11:00 for the championship.

Class-AA

Covington 7 – Nolensville 3

– Covington and Forrest will play today for the championship.

TSSAA Softball Tournament

Class-AA

Forrest 3 – Lexington 2

Today:

9:00 – Lexington vs. Creek Wood, winner advances to play Forrest in championship game at 2:30 today.

Class-AAA

Dyer County 1 – Dickson County 0

Knoxville Halls 5 – Dyer County 0

TSSAA State Track and Field Meet

Dresden, Union City, McKenzie, Huntingdon, and Lake County will all have runners participating in the Track and Field Events in Murfreesboro today.

Dresden – Loral Winn, Ashlyn Bright, Paige Mallon, Nicholas Starsten, Paxton Davis, and the girls’ 4×800-Meter Relay Team

Union City – Kylie McCadney, Destiny Kenton, Mariah Johnson, Olivia Dysart, Justyn Johnson, Taylan Tribble, Korneilous Brown, Mathew Parr, BJ Frankum, Cedrion Cook, and the boys’ 4×800-Meter Relay Team.

Huntingdon – Dejuan Raglin, Daniel Arnhold, Corieon Nance, Zach Williams, Ethan Reliford, and the boys’ 4×100-Meter Relay Team.

McKenzie – Allie Chappell and Chris Barnett

Lake County – Keyshon Gross

MLB

ATL 5 – SF 4 (ATL Wins Series 3-1)

Braves @ Cardinals this evening, airtime 6:20 on 104.9 KYTN.

PHI 9 – CHC 7 (Series Draw 2-2)

Cubs begin 3-game weekend-series hosting the Reds today at 1:20.