High School Softball
District 13A Tournament
South Fulton 7 – Gleason 2
Union City and Bradford was postponed last night, and will resume play in the bottom of the 1st this evening at 5:00.
District 13AA Tournament Scores
Milan 4 – Crockett County 1
South Gibson 7 – Milan 2
Dyersburg 8 – Obion County 2
Westview vs. Dyersburg game was postponed, will play today at 5:00 in South Gibson.
13AA Softball Tournament Today
Obion County vs. Milan
Crockett County vs. Westview/Dyersburg loser
MLB
WAS 2 – STL 1 (STL Wins Series 3-1)
St. Louis Cardinals @ Chicago Cubs
(airtime 12:25 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)
SD 11 – ATL 2 (Series Draws at 2-2)
Braves begin 3-game series in Miami tonight at 6:10