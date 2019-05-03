High School Softball

District 13A Tournament

South Fulton 7 – Gleason 2

Union City and Bradford was postponed last night, and will resume play in the bottom of the 1st this evening at 5:00.

District 13AA Tournament Scores

Milan 4 – Crockett County 1

South Gibson 7 – Milan 2

Dyersburg 8 – Obion County 2

Westview vs. Dyersburg game was postponed, will play today at 5:00 in South Gibson.

13AA Softball Tournament Today

Obion County vs. Milan

Crockett County vs. Westview/Dyersburg loser



MLB

WAS 2 – STL 1 (STL Wins Series 3-1)

St. Louis Cardinals @ Chicago Cubs

(airtime 12:25 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)

SD 11 – ATL 2 (Series Draws at 2-2)

Braves begin 3-game series in Miami tonight at 6:10