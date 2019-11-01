High School Football
Milan @ Westview, airtime 7:00 on Mix 101.3
Union City @ Halls, airtime 6:30 on 105.7 The Quake
Haywood @ Obion Central, airtime 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN
Dresden @ Humboldt
West Carroll @ Greenfield
South Fulton @ Gleason
Lake County @ Ripley
Adamsville @ McKenzie
Henry County @ Clarksville NW
Camden @ Sycamore
South Gibson @ Bolivar Central
Covington @ McNairy Central
Riverside @ Waverly
Kenwood @ Dyer County
Chester County @ Lexington
South Side @ North Side
Kentucky
Murray @ Fulton County
Todd County Central @ Crittenden County
Caldwell County @ Trigg County
Calloway County @ Union County
Ballard Memorial @ Muhlenberg County
Graves County @ Marshall County
Paducah Tilghman @ Hopkinsville
Christian County @ McCracken County
Mayfield @ Madisonville