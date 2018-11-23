High School Football

Class 1A Semifinals

Cornersville @ Lake County, kickoff 7:00, airtime 6:30 on Mix 101.3

Class 2A Semifinals

Waverly @ Peabody

Class 3A Semifinals

Stratford @ Covington

Class 4A Semifinals

Springfield @ Haywood

Class 5A Semifinals

Beech @ Henry County

High School Basketball

Thanksgiving Classic @ Westview

12:30 Dyer County vs. Kenwood (girls)

2:00 Dyer County vs. Gibson County (boys)

3:30 South Side vs. Greenfield (girls)

5:00 Arlington vs. Humboldt (boys)

6:30 Westview vs. West Carroll (girls)

8:00 Westview vs. Greenfield (boys)

College Football

Houston @ Memphis

Men’s College Basketball

Chattanooga @ Michigan (3:00 tipoff)

Kent State @ Vanderbilt (4:00 tipoff)

Gardner Webb @ Eastern Illinois (4:00 tipoff)

Tennessee State @ Kentucky

Louisiana-Monroe @ Tennessee Tech

NIT Season Tip-Off Men’s Early Season Tournament

Tennessee plays Kansas, tipoff 8:00, airtime 7:30 on Star 95.1

Hosts and Semifinalists

Kansas Jayhawks (Big 12)

Louisville Cardinals (ACC)

Marquette Golden Eagles (Big East)

Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)

Advocare Invitational Men’s Early Season Tournament

Quarterfinalists

Canisius Golden Griffins (MAAC)

College of Charleston Cougars (CAA)

Florida State Seminoles (ACC)

LSU Tigers (SEC)

Memphis Tigers (American)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (Big 12)

UAB Blazers (C-USA)

Villanova Wildcats (Big East)

Women’s College Basketball

UCLA @ Kentucky (noon tipoff)

Bowling Green @ Coastal (1:00 tipoff)

Hartford @ Southern Illinois (2:00 tipoff)

Eastern Kentucky @ Florida State (2:00 tipoff)

Memphis @ Mercer (3:00 tipoff)

Arkansas @ Tennessee State

