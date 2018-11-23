High School Football
Class 1A Semifinals
Cornersville @ Lake County, kickoff 7:00, airtime 6:30 on Mix 101.3
Class 2A Semifinals
Waverly @ Peabody
Class 3A Semifinals
Stratford @ Covington
Class 4A Semifinals
Springfield @ Haywood
Class 5A Semifinals
Beech @ Henry County
High School Basketball
Thanksgiving Classic @ Westview
12:30 Dyer County vs. Kenwood (girls)
2:00 Dyer County vs. Gibson County (boys)
3:30 South Side vs. Greenfield (girls)
5:00 Arlington vs. Humboldt (boys)
6:30 Westview vs. West Carroll (girls)
8:00 Westview vs. Greenfield (boys)
College Football
Houston @ Memphis
Men’s College Basketball
Chattanooga @ Michigan (3:00 tipoff)
Kent State @ Vanderbilt (4:00 tipoff)
Gardner Webb @ Eastern Illinois (4:00 tipoff)
Tennessee State @ Kentucky
Louisiana-Monroe @ Tennessee Tech
NIT Season Tip-Off Men’s Early Season Tournament
Tennessee plays Kansas, tipoff 8:00, airtime 7:30 on Star 95.1
Hosts and Semifinalists
Kansas Jayhawks (Big 12)
Louisville Cardinals (ACC)
Marquette Golden Eagles (Big East)
Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)
Advocare Invitational Men’s Early Season Tournament
Quarterfinalists
Canisius Golden Griffins (MAAC)
College of Charleston Cougars (CAA)
Florida State Seminoles (ACC)
LSU Tigers (SEC)
Memphis Tigers (American)
Oklahoma State Cowboys (Big 12)
UAB Blazers (C-USA)
Villanova Wildcats (Big East)
Women’s College Basketball
UCLA @ Kentucky (noon tipoff)
Bowling Green @ Coastal (1:00 tipoff)
Hartford @ Southern Illinois (2:00 tipoff)
Eastern Kentucky @ Florida State (2:00 tipoff)
Memphis @ Mercer (3:00 tipoff)
Arkansas @ Tennessee State