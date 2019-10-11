High School Girls’ Soccer
District 13A Championship:
McKenzie 2 – Westview 0
High School Football
Last Night:
Union City 49 – Dyersburg 21
Lake County 54 – South Fulton 16
Tonight:
Humboldt @ Gleason, airtime 6:30 on Mix 101.3
Peabody @ Obion Central, airtime 6:30 on Star 95.1
Bolivar @ Westview
Henry County @ Clarksville WC
Perry County @ Bruceton
Wayne County @ Huntingdon
West Carroll @ Houston County
Western Kentucky
Graves County @ Grayson County
Murray @ Ballard Memorial
Hopkins County @ Calloway County
Fort Campbell @ Caldwell County
College Football
(20) Virginia @ Miami
Colorado @ (13) Oregon
National League Championship Series
Washington Nationals @ St. Louis Cardinals (6:13 on 104.9 KYTN)