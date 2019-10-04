High School Football
Westview @ South Gibson, airtime 6:30 on Mix 101.3
Peabody @ Union City, airtime 6:30 on 105.7 The Quake
Obion Central @ Crockett County, airtime 6:30 on Star 95.1
Greenfield @ Humboldt
South Fulton @ Dresden
Gleason @ Lake County
McKenzie @ Gibson County
Germantown @ Henry County
Huntingdon @ Collinwood
Covington @ Milan
Clarksville Northwest @ Dyer County
Camden @ Fairview
Bruceton @ Wayne County
Western Kentucky
Fulton County @ Russellville
Ballard Memorial @ Fulton City
Mayfield @ Caldwell County
Ohio County @ Graves County
Louisville DeSales @ Paducah Tilghman
Daviess County @ McCracken County
Fort Campbell @ Murray
College Football
(18) UCF @ Cincinnati
New Mexico @ San Jose State