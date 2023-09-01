Sports for Friday, September 1
Thursday Scores:
Middle School Football
Dresden 36, Gibson County 6
Greenfield 50, Gleason 16
High School Volleyball
Gibson County 3, Westview 1
Dyer County 3, Crockett County 1
Milan 3, Peabody 0
Calloway County 3, Murray 0
Graves County 3, Hickman County 0
Marshall County 3, Carlisle County 0
McCracken County 3, Community Christian 0
South Fulton 3, Fulton County 0
High School Soccer
Westview 9, Chester County 0
Peabody 5, McKenzie 1
South Gibson 3, Henry County 0
Arlington 5, Dyersburg 0
Crockett County 3, Dyer County 0
Madison 11, Milan 0
Marshall County 7, Madisonville-North Hopkins 2
Mayfield 5, Christian County 1
Murray 3, Graves County 0
St. Mary 2, Paducah Tilghman 1
Today’s Schedule:
High School Football
Scotts Hill @ Westview, airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3
Dyer County @ Union City, airtime at 6:30 on 105.7 THE QUAKE
North Side @ Obion Central, airtime at 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN
Lake County @ Dresden
Bruceton @ Gleason
Halls @ Greenfield
Tipton-Rosemark @ South Fulton
McKenzie @ Chester County
Springfield @ Henry County
Riverside @ Peabody
Gibson County @ Milan
Harding Academy @ Humboldt
South Gibson @ Hardin County
Adamsville @ Huntingdon
West Carroll @ FACS
Lexington @ Crockett County
Camden Central @ JCM
Covington @ Dyersburg
Calloway County @ Fulton County
McEwen @ Graves County
Mayfield @ Paducah Tilghman
Marshall County @ Murray
McCracken County @ Crittenden County
College Football
Central Michigan @ Michigan State
Miami (OH) @ Miami (FL)
Louisville @ Georgia Tech
Missouri State @ Kansas
Stanford @ Hawaii
College Soccer
Bethel @ LSU Alexandria (W)
College Volleyball
UT Martin vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Missouri State
UT Martin @ Missouri State
Murray State @ Bellarmine