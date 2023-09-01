Sports for Friday, September 1

Thursday Scores:

Middle School Football

Dresden 36, Gibson County 6

Greenfield 50, Gleason 16

High School Volleyball

Gibson County 3, Westview 1

Dyer County 3, Crockett County 1

Milan 3, Peabody 0

Calloway County 3, Murray 0

Graves County 3, Hickman County 0

Marshall County 3, Carlisle County 0

McCracken County 3, Community Christian 0

South Fulton 3, Fulton County 0

High School Soccer

Westview 9, Chester County 0

Peabody 5, McKenzie 1

South Gibson 3, Henry County 0

Arlington 5, Dyersburg 0

Crockett County 3, Dyer County 0

Madison 11, Milan 0

Marshall County 7, Madisonville-North Hopkins 2

Mayfield 5, Christian County 1

Murray 3, Graves County 0

St. Mary 2, Paducah Tilghman 1

Today’s Schedule:

High School Football

Scotts Hill @ Westview, airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3

Dyer County @ Union City, airtime at 6:30 on 105.7 THE QUAKE

North Side @ Obion Central, airtime at 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN

Lake County @ Dresden

Bruceton @ Gleason

Halls @ Greenfield

Tipton-Rosemark @ South Fulton

McKenzie @ Chester County

Springfield @ Henry County

Riverside @ Peabody

Gibson County @ Milan

Harding Academy @ Humboldt

South Gibson @ Hardin County

Adamsville @ Huntingdon

West Carroll @ FACS

Lexington @ Crockett County

Camden Central @ JCM

Covington @ Dyersburg

Calloway County @ Fulton County

McEwen @ Graves County

Mayfield @ Paducah Tilghman

Marshall County @ Murray

McCracken County @ Crittenden County

College Football

Central Michigan @ Michigan State

Miami (OH) @ Miami (FL)

Louisville @ Georgia Tech

Missouri State @ Kansas

Stanford @ Hawaii

College Soccer

Bethel @ LSU Alexandria (W)

College Volleyball

UT Martin vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Missouri State

UT Martin @ Missouri State

Murray State @ Bellarmine