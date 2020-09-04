High School Football
Dresden @ Lake County, airtime 6:30 on Mix 101.3
Obion Central @ Dyersburg, airtime 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN
Union City @ Adamsville, airtime 6:30 on 105.7 The Quake
Westview @ McNairy Central, live updates on Mix 101.3
Peabody @ McKenzie
South Gibson @ Milan
Henry County @ Dyer County
Halls @ Gibson County
West Carroll @ Humboldt
Huntingdon @ Bruceton
Bolivar @ Covington
Ripley @ Crockett County
South Side @ Chester County
North Side @ Hardin County
Harpeth @ Camden
Scotts Hill @ Houston County
Liberty @ Lexington
Olive Branch, MS @ Haywood
- High school football for Kentucky will begin next week.
Middle School Cross Country
Union City @ Lake Road