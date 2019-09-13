High School Football
Halls @ Gleason, airtime 6:30 on Mix 101.3
Obion Central @ Westview, airtime 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN
Booker T. Washington @ Union City (Homecoming), airtime 6:30 on 105.7 The Quake
Dresden @ West Carroll
South Fulton @ Fulton City
Greenfield @ Memphis Middle College
Brentwood @ Henry County
Camden @ Huntingdon
Humboldt @ Lake County
Sheffield @ Gibson County
Lexington @ Milan
South Gibson @ Crockett County
Peabody @ South Side
Ripley @ Dyer County
Hardin County @ Dyersburg
Brighton @ Covington
Western Kentucky
McCracken County @ Mayfield
Webster County @ Fulton County
Paducah Tilghman @ Graves County
Marshall County @ Calloway County
Caldwell County @ Crittenden County
College Football
North Carolina @ Wake Forest
Kansas @ Boston College
(20) Washington State @ Houston