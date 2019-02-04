Middle School Basketball

TMSAA Class-A Semifinals at EE Jeter Middle School in Millington

South Fulton vs. Hillcrest

Winner moves on to the state championship game against Harriman Friday night at Blackman Middle School in Murfreesboro

High School Basketball

Dresden @ West Carroll

South Fulton @ Hickman County

Halls @ Lake County

Dyer County @ Millington

Camden @ Big Sandy

Houston County @ Clarksburg

In Kentucky

Paducah Tilghman @ Fulton County

Calloway County @ McCracken County

Chris Brinkley talks with UT Martin Basketball Coaches Kevin McMillan and Anthony Stewart on Skyhawk Talk tonight at 6, followed by Vol Calls with Bob Kesling at 7 on Star 95.1