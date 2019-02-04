Middle School Basketball
TMSAA Class-A Semifinals at EE Jeter Middle School in Millington
South Fulton vs. Hillcrest
- Winner moves on to the state championship game against Harriman Friday night at Blackman Middle School in Murfreesboro
High School Basketball
Dresden @ West Carroll
South Fulton @ Hickman County
Halls @ Lake County
Dyer County @ Millington
Camden @ Big Sandy
Houston County @ Clarksburg
In Kentucky
Paducah Tilghman @ Fulton County
Calloway County @ McCracken County
Chris Brinkley talks with UT Martin Basketball Coaches Kevin McMillan and Anthony Stewart on Skyhawk Talk tonight at 6, followed by Vol Calls with Bob Kesling at 7 on Star 95.1