Girl’s High School Basketball Saturday
Class A Championship
Gibson County 50 Loretto 42
Class AA Championship
Cheatham County 43 Westview 40
Class AAA Championship
Bradley Central 46 Houston 44
- Boys TSSAA State Championship Tournaments will begin on Wednesday.
High School Baseball
Westview vs. Sacred Heart @ Liberty
Henry County vs. Hardin County @ Camden
Dresden at Union City
High School Softball
Union City at Westview
Spring MLB
STL Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals (airtime 11:55 on 104.9 KYTN)