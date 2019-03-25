High School Baseball

LH Ladd Memorial Classics Finals from Saturday

Huntingdon 17 – Judah Christian (IL) 6

Fort Smith Southside (AR) 5 – Obion Central 4

Semifinal: Gibson County 7 – Milan 2

Semifinal: McCracken County 10 – Union City 5

Championship Game: Gibson County 7 – McCracken County 1

Today,

Crockett County at Westview

Dresden at Gleason

Greenfield at South Fulton

South Gibson at Obion County

Lake County at Union City

Henry County at Clarksville NW

Milan at Dyersburg

Dyer County at Liberty (DH)

High School Softball

McKenzie at Stewart County

TCA at Huntingdon

Henry County at Clarksville

Men’s NCAA Tournament – Round 2

(2) Tennessee 83 – (10) Iowa 77 OT

– Grant Williams 19p, 7r, 5a

– Admiral Schofield 19p (17p in 1st half), 5r

– Lemonte Turner 15p, 6r, 3a

– Jordan Bone 14p, 3r, 3a

(2) Tennessee moves on to the Sweet Sixteen to face (3) Purdue Thursday in Louisville, KY. Tip is set for 6:30, airtime 6:00 on Star 95.1.