High School Baseball
LH Ladd Memorial Classics Finals from Saturday
Huntingdon 17 – Judah Christian (IL) 6
Fort Smith Southside (AR) 5 – Obion Central 4
Semifinal: Gibson County 7 – Milan 2
Semifinal: McCracken County 10 – Union City 5
Championship Game: Gibson County 7 – McCracken County 1
Today,
Crockett County at Westview
Dresden at Gleason
Greenfield at South Fulton
South Gibson at Obion County
Lake County at Union City
Henry County at Clarksville NW
Milan at Dyersburg
Dyer County at Liberty (DH)
High School Softball
McKenzie at Stewart County
TCA at Huntingdon
Henry County at Clarksville
Men’s NCAA Tournament – Round 2
(2) Tennessee 83 – (10) Iowa 77 OT
– Grant Williams 19p, 7r, 5a
– Admiral Schofield 19p (17p in 1st half), 5r
– Lemonte Turner 15p, 6r, 3a
– Jordan Bone 14p, 3r, 3a
(2) Tennessee moves on to the Sweet Sixteen to face (3) Purdue Thursday in Louisville, KY. Tip is set for 6:30, airtime 6:00 on Star 95.1.