High School Baseball

Region 6-A Tournament

Summertown @ Huntingdon

McKenzie @ Loretto

Region 7-A Tournament

Gibson County @ Lake County

Union City @ TCA

Region 7-AA Tournament

Chester County @ South Gibson

Dyersburg @ McNairy Central

High School Softball

Region 6-A Tournament

Loretto @ Huntingdon

West Carroll @ Summertown

Region 7-A Tournament

Halls @ Union City

Bradford @ Gibson County

Region 7-AA Tournament

Dyersburg @ Lexington

Southside @ South Gibson



High School Track & Field

Dresden is taking part in the State Sectional Meet at Kirby High School in Memphis.





High School Tennis

Union City has players representing the Golden Tornadoes in the Individual Regional Matches at Bethel today beginning at 10:00.





MLB

PIT 10 – STL 6 (Pittsburgh Wins Series 3-1)

Cardinals open play in Atlanta tomorrow at 6:20.

ATL 5 – ARI 3 (Atlanta Wins Series 3-1)

Braves begin 3-game home stand against St. Louis tomorrow at 6:20.

CHC 4 – MIL 1 (Cubs Win Series 2-1)

Cubs begin 3-game series in Cincinnati tomorrow at 5:40.