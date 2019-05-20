MLB

TEX 5 – STL 4 (Rangers Win Series 2-1)

St. Louis has the day off today before hosting a 3-game home series with the Kansas City Royals tomorrow night at 7:15.

MIL 3 – ATL 2 (ATL Wins Series 2-1)

Braves begin four-game series at San Francisco tonight at 8:45.

CHC 6 – WAS 5 (Cubs Win Series 2-1)

Chicago will begin four-game series with the Phillies tonight at 7:05.

Spring Fling in Murfreesboro Tomorrow:

In baseball, Lake County will begin the tournament in Class-A with a game against Greenback at 4:00. TCA will follow with their game against University School – Johnson City at 6:30. Haywood and Covington also get the Class-AA tournament started tomorrow at 4:30. Covington will play Pigeon Forge, and Haywood will play Forrest High School.

In Softball, Gibson County will kick off the first round of the Class-A tournament tomorrow versus Sale Creek at 4:00. Halls will play Whitwell at 4:00, as well. District 14-AA’s champion and runner-up, Lexington and South Side, are still alive. Lexington play Sequatchie County at 4:00, and South Side plays Marion County. In Class-AAA, Dyer County will play Ooltewah.

In tennis tomorrow, the Union City Lady Golden Tornadoes will find themselves in a semi-final matchup against Signal Mountain at 3:00. That winner will advance to the State Championship match.