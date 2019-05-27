TSSAA Baseball Championships
Class-A
Greenback 2 – TCA 1
Class-AA
Covington 11 – Forrest 1
Class-AAA
Farragut 7 – Bradley Central 4
TSSAA Softball Championships
Class-A
Columbia Academy 3 – Summertown 0
Class-AA
Forrest 3 – Lexington 1
Class-AAA
Jefferson County 3 – Siegel 0
TSSAA Track and Field Meet
Dresden’s Loral Winn won the championship meet for the Girls 800-meter run, 1600-meter run, 3200-meter run. Dresden finished 5th overall. Union City’s Taylan Tribble placed first in boys’ discus.
MLB
ATL 4 – STL 3 (ATL Wins Series 2-1)
Cardinals have the day off today before their 3-game trip to Philly.
The Braves will host the Nationals tomorrow.
CIN 10 – CHC 2 (Reds Win Series 2-1)
Cubs play a three-game road-series at Houston beginning today at 1:10.