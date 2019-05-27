TSSAA Baseball Championships

Class-A

Greenback 2 – TCA 1

Class-AA

Covington 11 – Forrest 1

Class-AAA

Farragut 7 – Bradley Central 4

TSSAA Softball Championships

Class-A

Columbia Academy 3 – Summertown 0

Class-AA

Forrest 3 – Lexington 1

Class-AAA

Jefferson County 3 – Siegel 0

TSSAA Track and Field Meet

Dresden’s Loral Winn won the championship meet for the Girls 800-meter run, 1600-meter run, 3200-meter run. Dresden finished 5th overall. Union City’s Taylan Tribble placed first in boys’ discus.

MLB

ATL 4 – STL 3 (ATL Wins Series 2-1)

Cardinals have the day off today before their 3-game trip to Philly.

The Braves will host the Nationals tomorrow.

CIN 10 – CHC 2 (Reds Win Series 2-1)

Cubs play a three-game road-series at Houston beginning today at 1:10.