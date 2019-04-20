** All Baseball/Softball/Tennis/Soccer Games were cancelled Friday due to inclement weather.
High School Baseball Saturday
Westview @ Calloway County
Henry County @ Huntingdon
Bradford @ Graves County
West Carroll @ JCS
High School Softball Saturday
Lexington @ Henry County
Milan in Easter Classic @ Cookeville
High School Track Saturday
Dresden @ Swift and Staley Meet
MLB
NYM 5 – STL 4 (NYM Takes Series Lead 1-0)
New York Mets @ St. Louis Cardinals
(airtime 12:20 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)
Braves game in Cleveland was postponed last night.
Braves @ Indians, 3:10 today
CHC 5 – ARI 1 (Chicago Takes Series Lead 1-0)
Diamondbacks @ Cubs, 1:20 today
NHL Playoffs (Western Conference 1st Round)
Dallas Stars @ Nashville Predators – Game 5 series tied 2-2 Game starts at 2:00.