** All Baseball/Softball/Tennis/Soccer Games were cancelled Friday due to inclement weather.



High School Baseball Saturday

Westview @ Calloway County

Henry County @ Huntingdon

Bradford @ Graves County

West Carroll @ JCS





High School Softball Saturday

Lexington @ Henry County

Milan in Easter Classic @ Cookeville





High School Track Saturday

Dresden @ Swift and Staley Meet

MLB

NYM 5 – STL 4 (NYM Takes Series Lead 1-0)

New York Mets @ St. Louis Cardinals

(airtime 12:20 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)

Braves game in Cleveland was postponed last night.

Braves @ Indians, 3:10 today

CHC 5 – ARI 1 (Chicago Takes Series Lead 1-0)

Diamondbacks @ Cubs, 1:20 today



NHL Playoffs (Western Conference 1st Round)

Dallas Stars @ Nashville Predators – Game 5 series tied 2-2 Game starts at 2:00.