High School Baseball Scores Friday
Westview 5 – Camden 0
Fulton City 10 – Gleason 0
South Fulton 15 – Fulton County 0
South Gibson 7 – McKenzie 2
Peabody 7 – Lake County 3
TCA 8 – Milan 6
McCracken County 3 – Dyer County 2
Baseball Games Saturday
Springfield @ Henry County
South Fulton @ Ballard County
West Carroll @ Dyersburg (11:30)
Crockett County @ Madison (noon)
Huntingdon @ South Gibson (11am)
McKenzie @ South Gibson (2pm)
High School Softball Scores Friday
Westview 10 – Dyersburg 0
– Anna Hazlewood pitched a shutout, 8K, 1 walk, allowed 4 hits. She was also 2-3 from the plate with two homeruns.
Brighton 2 – Huntingdon 1
Softball Games Saturday
Gleason @ Perry County Tournament
High School Soccer
Best of the West @ USJ
Gibson County Tournament
High School Track
Dresden @ Dragon Invitational
MLB
CIN 12 – STL 1 (CIN Takes 1-0 Series Lead)
Cincinnati Reds @ St. Louis Cardinals
(airtime 12:20 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)
COL 8 – ATL 4 (COL Takes 1-0 Series Lead)
Games Two of Rockies @ Braves today at 6:20.
ARI 8 – STL 3 (ARI Takes 1-0 Series Lead)
Game 2 of Diamondbacks @ Cubs tonight at 7:10.