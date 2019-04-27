High School Baseball Scores Friday

Westview 5 – Camden 0

Fulton City 10 – Gleason 0

South Fulton 15 – Fulton County 0

South Gibson 7 – McKenzie 2

Peabody 7 – Lake County 3

TCA 8 – Milan 6

McCracken County 3 – Dyer County 2

Baseball Games Saturday

Springfield @ Henry County

South Fulton @ Ballard County

West Carroll @ Dyersburg (11:30)

Crockett County @ Madison (noon)

Huntingdon @ South Gibson (11am)

McKenzie @ South Gibson (2pm)

High School Softball Scores Friday

Westview 10 – Dyersburg 0

– Anna Hazlewood pitched a shutout, 8K, 1 walk, allowed 4 hits. She was also 2-3 from the plate with two homeruns.

Brighton 2 – Huntingdon 1

Softball Games Saturday

Gleason @ Perry County Tournament





High School Soccer

Best of the West @ USJ

Gibson County Tournament





High School Track

Dresden @ Dragon Invitational

MLB

CIN 12 – STL 1 (CIN Takes 1-0 Series Lead)

Cincinnati Reds @ St. Louis Cardinals

(airtime 12:20 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)

COL 8 – ATL 4 (COL Takes 1-0 Series Lead)

Games Two of Rockies @ Braves today at 6:20.

ARI 8 – STL 3 (ARI Takes 1-0 Series Lead)

Game 2 of Diamondbacks @ Cubs tonight at 7:10.