High School Football Scores from Friday Night
Greenfield 41, Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central 0
Dyer County 50, Obion Central 17
Union City 48, MLK Prep 8
Westview 45, Gibson County 7
Dresden 14, Scotts Hill 7
South Fulton 36, Fulton County 30
Gleason 40, Fulton 24
McKenzie 30, West Carrol 12
Lake County 26, Crockett County 21
Huntingdon 46, Waverly 6
Peabody 47, Sheffield 0
Brighton 35, Dyersburg 21
Milan 31, Liberty 6
In Kentucky:
Crittenden County 48, Webster County 21
Bowling Green 42, McCracken County 14
Mayfield 27, Hopskinsville 22
Paducha 47, Bardstown 25
Murray 40, Calloway County 7
Madisonville 43, Marshall County 6
Caldwell County 43, Apollo 21
Owensboro Catholic 36, Daviess County 18
High School Soccer
South Gibson vs. Calloway County (at Calloway Co. HS)
South Gibson vs. Graves County (at Calloway Co. HS)
High School Volleyball
Westview @ Peabody (Tri-Match)
Gibson County, South Side, Milan @ Coyote Clash Tournament in Clarksville
High School Cross Country
Dresden @ Memphis
College Football
Georgia State @ Tennessee, airtime at 1:00, kickoff at 2:30 on STAR 95.1
(2) Alabama vs. Duke @ Atlanta
(3) Georgia @ Vanderbilt
FAU @ (5) Ohio State
Georgia Southern @ (6) LSU
Middle Tennessee @ (7) Michigan
Louisiana Tech @ (10) Texas
(11) Oregon vs. (16) Auburn at Arlington
Eastern Washington @ (13) Washington State
Idaho @ (15) Penn State
Miami (Ohio) @ (20) Iowa
Northern Iowa @ (21) Iowa State
(22) Syracuse @ Liberty
New Mexico State @ (23) Washington State
South Alabama @ (24) Nebraska
Northwestern @ (25) Stanford
North Carolina Central @ Austin Peay
Central Arkansas @ Western Kentucky
ETSU @ Appalachian State
Jacksonville State @ Southeast Louisiana
Eastern Illinois @ Chattanooga
Akron @ Illinois
Missouri @ Wyoming
Louisiana @ Mississippi State
Ole Miss @ Memphis
North Carolina @ South Carolina
SMU @ Arkansas State
Georgia Southern @ LSU
Toledo @ Kentucky
Portland State @ Arkansas
Samford @ Tennessee Tech
MVSU @ Tennessee State