Saturday, December 15

Friday Night Basketball Finals

Girls:

Crockett County 65 – 53 Union City

Gibson County 62 – 19 Madison Academic

Bradford 45 – 37 South Fulton

McKenzie 46 – 28 West Carroll

Greenfield 60 – 53 Gleason

Brighton 70 – 60 Obion County Central

Haywood 54 – 41 South Gibson

Creekwood 64 – Camden 24

Chester County 65 – 62 Jackson South Side

McNairy Central 67 – 57 Scotts Hill

Trenton Peabody 63 – 29 Humboldt

Boys:

Humboldt 78 – 62 Trenton Peabody

Greenfield 75 – 44 Gleason

Crockett County 53 – 42 Union City

Bradford 59 -42 South Fulton

Brighton 66 – 61 Obion County Central

Clarksburg 53 – Frank Hughes 49

West Carroll 69 – McKenzie 62

Lake County 52 – Dresden 40

Western Kentucky Boys Last Night,

Calloway County 61 – Hickman 46

Livingston Central 64 – Crittenden County 53

Marshall County 58 – Arundel Christian, MD 47

Mayfield 75 – Carlisle County 42

Western Kentucky Girls Last Night,

Caldwell County 55 – University Heights 30

Calloway County 62 – Christian County 52

Carlisle County 57 – Mayfield 48

Crittenden County 49 – Livingston Central 28

Middle School Basketball Tonight,

Fulton City @ South Fulton

High School Basketball Tonight,

Summertown @ Westview

Clarksburg @ Fulton City

Huntingdon @ Henry County

Peabody @ Milan

Hardin County @ Dyer County

Western Kentucky Basketball Tonight,

Hickman County @ Calloway County (girls)

Paducah Tilghman @ Graves County (boys)

Liberty Tech @ McCracken County (boys)

Cairo, Illinois @ McCracken County (girls)

Hardin County, Illinois @ Crittenden County

Lyon County @ Carlisle County (boys)

Men’s College Basketball

Tennessee @ Memphis, tipoff 11:00, airtime 10:30 on Star 95.1

Brescia at UT Martin, broadcast goes live at 7:00 on WCMT

Old Dominion @ (25) Syracuse

(17) Villanova @ (1) Kansas

Bucknell @ (15) Ohio State

SEMO @ Citadel

Southern Illinois @ (14) Buffalo

Western Michigan @ (5) Michigan

(25) Indiana @ Butler

Tennessee Tech @ Kennesaw State

UNCW @ (23) Furman

Utah @ (19) Kentucky

Fort Wayne @ Austin Peay

Belmont @ UCLA

North Carolina A&T @ Tennessee State

(20) Arizona State @ Georgia

ACU @ (11) Texas Tech

(13) Virginia Tech @ Washington

(4) Gonzaga @ (12) North Carolina

MTSU @ Toledo

Northern Iowa @ (22) Iowa

(8) Auburn @ UAB

Eastern Kentucky @ Xavier

Eastern Illinois @ Bradley

Jackson State @ Murray State

Georgia State @ (25) Kansas State

Cincinnati @ (18) Mississippi State

South Dakota State @ (7) Nevada

Women’s College Basketball

Northern Kentucky @ (4) Louisville

MTSU @ (18) Kentucky

Morehead State @ Radford

Tennessee State @ Marshall

Green Bay @ (19) Marquette

(3) Baylor @ (11) Stanford

South Dakota @ (22) Missouri

Eastern Kentucky @ West Virginia

Maine @ (10) NC State

Central Michigan @ Vanderbilt

SIUE @ Illinois

(8) Oregon State @ Texas A&M

NCAA Bowl Games

Cure Bowl

Tulane vs. Louisiana Lafayette (noon)

New Mexico Bowl

Utah State vs. North Texas (1:00)

Las Vegas Bowl

Arizona State vs. (21) Fresno State (2:30)

Camellia Bowl

Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan (4:30)

New Orleans Bowl

Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State (8:00)

NFL

Houston Texans @ New York Jets

Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos

NHL

New Jersey Devils @ Nashville Predators

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...