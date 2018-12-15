Saturday, December 15
Friday Night Basketball Finals
Girls:
Crockett County 65 – 53 Union City
Gibson County 62 – 19 Madison Academic
Bradford 45 – 37 South Fulton
McKenzie 46 – 28 West Carroll
Greenfield 60 – 53 Gleason
Brighton 70 – 60 Obion County Central
Haywood 54 – 41 South Gibson
Creekwood 64 – Camden 24
Chester County 65 – 62 Jackson South Side
McNairy Central 67 – 57 Scotts Hill
Trenton Peabody 63 – 29 Humboldt
Boys:
Humboldt 78 – 62 Trenton Peabody
Greenfield 75 – 44 Gleason
Crockett County 53 – 42 Union City
Bradford 59 -42 South Fulton
Brighton 66 – 61 Obion County Central
Clarksburg 53 – Frank Hughes 49
West Carroll 69 – McKenzie 62
Lake County 52 – Dresden 40
Western Kentucky Boys Last Night,
Calloway County 61 – Hickman 46
Livingston Central 64 – Crittenden County 53
Marshall County 58 – Arundel Christian, MD 47
Mayfield 75 – Carlisle County 42
Western Kentucky Girls Last Night,
Caldwell County 55 – University Heights 30
Calloway County 62 – Christian County 52
Carlisle County 57 – Mayfield 48
Crittenden County 49 – Livingston Central 28
Middle School Basketball Tonight,
Fulton City @ South Fulton
High School Basketball Tonight,
Summertown @ Westview
Clarksburg @ Fulton City
Huntingdon @ Henry County
Peabody @ Milan
Hardin County @ Dyer County
Western Kentucky Basketball Tonight,
Hickman County @ Calloway County (girls)
Paducah Tilghman @ Graves County (boys)
Liberty Tech @ McCracken County (boys)
Cairo, Illinois @ McCracken County (girls)
Hardin County, Illinois @ Crittenden County
Lyon County @ Carlisle County (boys)
Men’s College Basketball
Tennessee @ Memphis, tipoff 11:00, airtime 10:30 on Star 95.1
Brescia at UT Martin, broadcast goes live at 7:00 on WCMT
Old Dominion @ (25) Syracuse
(17) Villanova @ (1) Kansas
Bucknell @ (15) Ohio State
SEMO @ Citadel
Southern Illinois @ (14) Buffalo
Western Michigan @ (5) Michigan
(25) Indiana @ Butler
Tennessee Tech @ Kennesaw State
UNCW @ (23) Furman
Utah @ (19) Kentucky
Fort Wayne @ Austin Peay
Belmont @ UCLA
North Carolina A&T @ Tennessee State
(20) Arizona State @ Georgia
ACU @ (11) Texas Tech
(13) Virginia Tech @ Washington
(4) Gonzaga @ (12) North Carolina
MTSU @ Toledo
Northern Iowa @ (22) Iowa
(8) Auburn @ UAB
Eastern Kentucky @ Xavier
Eastern Illinois @ Bradley
Jackson State @ Murray State
Georgia State @ (25) Kansas State
Cincinnati @ (18) Mississippi State
South Dakota State @ (7) Nevada
Women’s College Basketball
Northern Kentucky @ (4) Louisville
MTSU @ (18) Kentucky
Morehead State @ Radford
Tennessee State @ Marshall
Green Bay @ (19) Marquette
(3) Baylor @ (11) Stanford
South Dakota @ (22) Missouri
Eastern Kentucky @ West Virginia
Maine @ (10) NC State
Central Michigan @ Vanderbilt
SIUE @ Illinois
(8) Oregon State @ Texas A&M
NCAA Bowl Games
Cure Bowl
Tulane vs. Louisiana Lafayette (noon)
New Mexico Bowl
Utah State vs. North Texas (1:00)
Las Vegas Bowl
Arizona State vs. (21) Fresno State (2:30)
Camellia Bowl
Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan (4:30)
New Orleans Bowl
Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State (8:00)
NFL
Houston Texans @ New York Jets
Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos
NHL
New Jersey Devils @ Nashville Predators