High School Basketball
2018 Lions Club Tournament at Westview
West Carroll Girls 45 – Fulton City 26
Hillcrest Boys 52 – Gleason 39
McKenzie Girls 57 – Sacred Heart 28
Gibson County Girls 42 – Gleason 35
Hillcrest Boys 58 – West Carroll 45
Westview Girls 53 – Henry County 40
Gibson County Boys 41 – Westview 40
Today’s Schedule
12:30 – Hilcrest Boys vs. Gibson County
2:00 – Fulton City Girls vs. Sacred Heart
3:30 – McKenzie Girls vs. West Carroll
5:00 – Gleason Girls vs. Henry County
6:30 – Girls Championship Game – Westview vs. Gibson County
8:00 – Boys Championship Game – Westview vs. West Carroll
Dot Foods Christmas Classic
Union City Girls 35 – Munford 34
1:30 – Union City plays Riverside today, broadcast on 105.7 The Quake
Coca Cola Christmas Classic
Huntingdon 50 Girls – Obion County 39
Riverside Girls 51 – Camden 35
McKenzie Boys 72 – Waverly 38
Camden Boys 103 – Lexington 101
Milan Rebounders Tournament
Dyer County Boys 61 – Greenfield 42
Peabody Boys 69 – Bradford 54
Bradford Girls 55 – Halls 20
Peabody Girls 55 – Milan 45
Go Southern Beach Blowout in Fort Walton Beach, Florida
Lithia Springs, GA 88 – Obion County 78
Other Girls Basketball Scores,
Florence, MS 75 – McNairy County 68
Haywood 52 – North Side 37
Stewart County 55 – South Fulton 21
Scotts Hill 54 – Harpeth 41
TCA 82 – Melrose 53
USJ 61 – Dyer County 27
Kentucky Scores
Boys,
Calloway County 70 – Christian Fellowship 29
Campbellsville 61 – Grayson County 50
Livingston Central 45 – Fulton County 43
Paducah Tilghman 92 – Covington Holy Cross 53
Stewart County 60 – Ballard Memorial 46
Muhlenburg County 56 – Carlisle County 43
Union County 60 – Trigg County 51
Girls,
Caldwell County 59 – Ballard Memorial 28
Calloway County 60 – Butler County 27
Collins 55 – Ballard Memorial 21
Graves County 47 – Apollo 25
Marshall County 66 – Alma Bryant, AL 47
McLean County 52 – Owensboro 33
Murray 47 – Taylor County 31
Paducah Tilghman 55 – Clarksville Northwest 42
Wayne County 48 – Franklin-Simpson 43
Carlisle County 41 – Lyon County 35
Mayfield 40 – Trigg County 23
Pope County, Ill 55 – Fulton County 51
McCracken County 59 – Lexington Christian 52
Men’s College Basketball
Tennessee Tech @ Tennessee, tip-off noon, airtime 11:30 on Star 95.1
High Point @ (10) Ohio State
BYU @ (19) Mississippi State
Davidson @ (14) North Carolina
Eastern Michigan @ (5) Kansas
(16) Kentucky @ Louisville
Northern Illinois @ (8) Michigan State
(6) Nevada @ Utah
NJIT @ (22) Houston
Princeton @ (17) Arizona State
North Florida @ (12) Auburn
(15) Wisconsin @ Western Kentucky
(21) Buffalo @ Canisius
Bryant @ (24) Iowa
Women’s College Basketball
Tennessee Lady Vols 98 – Murray State 77
Today,
Mississippi Valley State @ UT Martin, tip-off 1:00, airtime 12:30 on WCMT
Sacred Heart @ (18) Kentucky
UTRGV @ (23) Texas A&M
NW State @ (12) Texas
Providence @ (22) Marquette
CSUB @ (11) Oregon State
(20) Gonzaga @ LMU
CSUN @ (6) Stanford
Creighton @ (19) DePaul
NCAA Bowl Games
Belk Bowl
South Carolina vs. Virginia (11:00)
Peach Bowl
(10) Florida vs. (7) Michigan (11:00)
Arizona Bowl
Arkansas State vs. Nevada (12:15)
Cotton Bowl Classic
(3) Notre Dame vs. (2) Clemson (3:00)
Orange Bowl
(4) Oklahoma vs. (1) Alabama (7:00)