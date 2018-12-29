High School Basketball

2018 Lions Club Tournament at Westview

West Carroll Girls 45 – Fulton City 26

Hillcrest Boys 52 – Gleason 39

McKenzie Girls 57 – Sacred Heart 28

Gibson County Girls 42 – Gleason 35

Hillcrest Boys 58 – West Carroll 45

Westview Girls 53 – Henry County 40

Gibson County Boys 41 – Westview 40

Today’s Schedule

12:30 – Hilcrest Boys vs. Gibson County

2:00 – Fulton City Girls vs. Sacred Heart

3:30 – McKenzie Girls vs. West Carroll

5:00 – Gleason Girls vs. Henry County

6:30 – Girls Championship Game – Westview vs. Gibson County

8:00 – Boys Championship Game – Westview vs. West Carroll

Dot Foods Christmas Classic

Union City Girls 35 – Munford 34

1:30 – Union City plays Riverside today, broadcast on 105.7 The Quake

Coca Cola Christmas Classic

Huntingdon 50 Girls – Obion County 39

Riverside Girls 51 – Camden 35

McKenzie Boys 72 – Waverly 38

Camden Boys 103 – Lexington 101

Milan Rebounders Tournament

Dyer County Boys 61 – Greenfield 42

Peabody Boys 69 – Bradford 54

Bradford Girls 55 – Halls 20

Peabody Girls 55 – Milan 45

Go Southern Beach Blowout in Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Lithia Springs, GA 88 – Obion County 78

Other Girls Basketball Scores,

Florence, MS 75 – McNairy County 68

Haywood 52 – North Side 37

Stewart County 55 – South Fulton 21

Scotts Hill 54 – Harpeth 41

TCA 82 – Melrose 53

USJ 61 – Dyer County 27

Kentucky Scores

Boys,

Calloway County 70 – Christian Fellowship 29

Campbellsville 61 – Grayson County 50

Livingston Central 45 – Fulton County 43

Paducah Tilghman 92 – Covington Holy Cross 53

Stewart County 60 – Ballard Memorial 46

Muhlenburg County 56 – Carlisle County 43

Union County 60 – Trigg County 51

Girls,

Caldwell County 59 – Ballard Memorial 28

Calloway County 60 – Butler County 27

Collins 55 – Ballard Memorial 21

Graves County 47 – Apollo 25

Marshall County 66 – Alma Bryant, AL 47

McLean County 52 – Owensboro 33

Murray 47 – Taylor County 31

Paducah Tilghman 55 – Clarksville Northwest 42

Wayne County 48 – Franklin-Simpson 43

Carlisle County 41 – Lyon County 35

Mayfield 40 – Trigg County 23

Pope County, Ill 55 – Fulton County 51

McCracken County 59 – Lexington Christian 52

Men’s College Basketball

Tennessee Tech @ Tennessee, tip-off noon, airtime 11:30 on Star 95.1

High Point @ (10) Ohio State

BYU @ (19) Mississippi State

Davidson @ (14) North Carolina

Eastern Michigan @ (5) Kansas

(16) Kentucky @ Louisville

Northern Illinois @ (8) Michigan State

(6) Nevada @ Utah

NJIT @ (22) Houston

Princeton @ (17) Arizona State

North Florida @ (12) Auburn

(15) Wisconsin @ Western Kentucky

(21) Buffalo @ Canisius

Bryant @ (24) Iowa

Women’s College Basketball

Tennessee Lady Vols 98 – Murray State 77

Today,

Mississippi Valley State @ UT Martin, tip-off 1:00, airtime 12:30 on WCMT

Sacred Heart @ (18) Kentucky

UTRGV @ (23) Texas A&M

NW State @ (12) Texas

Providence @ (22) Marquette

CSUB @ (11) Oregon State

(20) Gonzaga @ LMU

CSUN @ (6) Stanford

Creighton @ (19) DePaul

NCAA Bowl Games

Belk Bowl

South Carolina vs. Virginia (11:00)

Peach Bowl

(10) Florida vs. (7) Michigan (11:00)

Arizona Bowl

Arkansas State vs. Nevada (12:15)

Cotton Bowl Classic

(3) Notre Dame vs. (2) Clemson (3:00)

Orange Bowl

(4) Oklahoma vs. (1) Alabama (7:00)