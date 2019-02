Girls Region 7-AA Quarterfinals Last Night

Westview 44 – Chester Co. 38 (OT)

Lexington 37 – Dyersburg 36 (OT)

Crockett Co. 50 – McNairy Central 45

South Side 65 – Obion Co. 32

Dyer County 95 – Cordova 46



Girls Region 6-A Quarterfinals

McKenzie 53 – Collinwood 38

Huntington 61 – Wayne County 45

Summertown 71 – West Carroll 40

Loretto 70 – Clarksburg 27

Boys Region 7-A Quarterfinals Last Night:

Madison 64 – Bradford 61

Humboldt 63 – Greenfield 52

Union City 58 – Middleton 47

Peabody 74 – South Fulton 65

Boys Region 6-A Quarterfinal

Huntingdon 51 – Wayne County 48

Summertown 69 – West Carroll 63

Loretto 88 – Bruceton 50

McKenzie 63 – Perry County 50

In Kentucky District Action Last Night:

Carlisle Co. 45, Hickman Co. 17

McCracken County 56, Paducah Tilghman 53

Trigg Co. 46, Lyon Co. 41

Madisonville-North Hopkins 62, Caldwell Co. 58

High School Basketball Tonight

Girls Region 7-A Semifinals at UT Martin (tip-off 6:00, airtime at 5:40 on STAR 95.1)

Greenfield vs. TCA at 6:00

Gibson County vs. Peabody at 7:30

Boys Region 7-AA Quarterfinals

Westview @ Chester County at 6:40 on MIX 101.3

Lexington @ Crockett County

Milan @ Jackson South Side

Jackson North Side @ South Gibson

College Basketball

UT Martin @ Austin Peay (doubleheader at 1:30 on WCMT)

SIUE @ Belmont

SEMO @ Murray State

Morehead State @ Tennessee Tech

Eastern Illinois @ TSU

Men ’ s College Basketball

(5) Tennessee at LSU, tip-off at 11:00, airtime 10:30 on STAR 95.1

Auburn @ (4) Kentucky

Vanderbilt @ Alabama

Charlotte @ Middle Tennessee

Memphis @ Wichita State

Women ’ s College Basketball

Middle Tennessee @ UAB

Alliance of American Football

Arizona Hotshots @ Salt Lake Stallions

Memphis Express @ Orlando Apollos

Spring MLB

Cardinals Spring Season Opening Day at Miami Marlins in Jupiter FL, broadcast at 11:45 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN

NHL

Colorado Avalanche @ Nashville Predators