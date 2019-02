Middle School Basketball

TMSAA Class-A State Semifinal

Harriman 51 – South Fulton 24

South Fulton will play South Lawrence Middle at Stewarts Creek Middle School at 10:00 Saturday morning for 3rd

TMSAA Class-AA State Semifinal

Martin Middle 52 – Cherokee 35

Lady Chargers move on to the first ever TMSAA State Championship game where they will play Tullahoma at 1:00 today.

High School Basketball

Girls Scores

Westview 54 – South Gibson 27

Crockett Co. 58 – Obion Co. 50

Dyersburg 63 – Milan 47

Brighton 39 – Hardin Co. 32

Henry Co. 73 – West Creek 8

Gibson Co. 55 – Peabody 41

Humboldt 68 – Halls 28

Covington 58 – Fayette Ware 25

Haywood 65 – Ripley 45

Boys Scores

South Gibson 67 – Westview 57

Crockett County 89 – Obion County 60

Dyersburg 61 – Milan 53

Henry Co. 53 – West Creek 51

Humboldt 73 – Halls 41

Peabody 73 – Gibson County 40

Covington 76 – Fayette Ware 73

In Kentucky

Boys,

Caldwell Co. 81, Trigg Co. 46

Carlisle Co. 63, Ballard Memorial 57

Fulton Co. 64, Fulton City 47

Marshall Co. 56, Calloway Co. 50

Mayfield 77, Graves Co. 55

Paducah Tilghman 56, McCracken County 44

Girls,

Caldwell Co. 60, Trigg Co. 45

Carlisle Co. 49, Ballard Memorial 42

Crittenden Co. 57, St. Mary 41

Fulton Co. 40, Fulton City 38

Graves Co. 48, Mayfield 26

Hickman Co. 58, Livingston Central 44

Marshall Co. 46, Calloway Co. 32

McCracken County 63, Paducah Tilghman 61

Alliance of American Football

San Diego Fleet @ San Antonio Commanders (7:00)

Atlanta Legends @ Orlando Apollos (7:00)

College Basketball

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin (doubleheader at 12:30 on WCMT)

Bethel University @ Martin Methodist University (dh)

Freed-Hardeman @ Lyon College (dh)

Union University @ Mississippi College (dh)

Belmont @ Morehead State (dh)

Eastern Illinois @ Austin Peay (dh)

TSU @ Eastern Kentucky (dh)

SIUE @ Murray State (dh)

Jacksonville @ Lipscomb (dh)

Men’s College Basketball

Florida at Tennessee, tipoff at 3:00, airtime at 2:30 on Star 95.1

(5) Kentucky @ Mississippi State

Jacksonville @ Lipscomb

Old Dominion @ Middle Tennessee

Alabama @ Vanderbilt

Women’s College Basketball

Memphis @ East Carolina

Middle Tennessee @ Old Dominion