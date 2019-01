High School Basketball

Girls,

Westview 68 – South Gibson 35

Greenfield 60 – Union City 31

Gleason 67 – Lake County 45

Crockett County 66 – Obion Central 43

McKenzie 52 – Columbia Academy 26

Huntingdon 56 – Clarksburg 40

Camden 71 – Fairview 65

Gibson County 70 – Middleton 10

Dyersburg 65 – Milan 40

Dyer County 55 – MHEA 50

Chester County 61 – Adamsville 36

Riverside 84 – North Side 57

South Side 64 – Scotts Hill 56

TCA 71 – Halls 11

Boys,

Westview 54 – South Gibson 50 (OT)

WHS takes first place in district

Union City 57 – Greenfield 35

Crockett County 86 – Obion County 68

Lake County 62 – Gleason 43

Huntingdon 70 – Clarksburg 36

Columbia Academy 51 – McKenzie 38

West Carroll 70 – Hollow Rock-Bruceton 58

Middleton 56 – Gibson County 52

Dyersburg 52 – Milan 43

Chester County 77 – Adamsville 74

North Side 61 – Riverside 40

Lexington 58 – McNairy Central 44

Humboldt 76 – Madison 60

Stewart County 67 – East Hickman 55

In Kentucky

Boys,

Calloway Co. 61, St. Mary 38

Crittenden Co. 64, Trigg Co. 55

Madisonville-North Hopkins 64, Paducah Tilghman 61

Marshall Co. 73, Christian Fellowship 23

Mayfield 86, Fulton Co. 62

Murray 54, Carlisle Co. 46

Ohio Co. 60, Muhlenberg County 49

Massac County Tournament

Charleston, Mo. 50, McCracken County 44

Graves Co. 81, Vienna, Ill. 55

Girls,

Graves Co. 38, Calloway Co. 23

Marshall Co. 67, McCracken County 46

Muhlenberg County 48, Ohio Co. 41

Paducah Tilghman 70, Tamms (Egyptian), Ill. 52

Union Co. 62, Trigg Co. 41

Middle School Basketball

Blue Suede Invitational at South Gibson High School

2:30 Union City vs. USJ (boys)

3:45 Union City vs. USJ (girls)

High School Basketball

Bradford @ Milan

Western Kentucky

Madisonville @ Calloway County

Trigg County @ CCA

College Basketball

UT Martin @ Morehead State (doubleheader, tipoff 3:00, airtime 2:30 on WCMT)

Bethel University @ University at Mobile

Volunteer State @ Dyersburg State

Mississippi College @ Union University

Harris-Stowe State @ Freed Hardeman

Tennessee Tech @ Jacksonville State

Men ’ s College Basketball

Alabama @ Tennessee, tipoff 1:00, airtime 12:30 on Star 95.1

Austin Peay @ Eastern Illinois

TSU @ Belmont

SEMO @ Eastern Kentucky

Murray State @ SIUE

(13) North Carolina @ Miami

(2) Michigan @ Wisconsin

Arkansas @ (18) Ole Miss

(17) NC State @ Notre Dame

(7) Kansas @ West Virginia

(25) Indiana @ Purdue

SMU @ Memphis

Wake Forest @ (9) Virginia Tech

(12) Kentucky @ (14) Auburn

Citadel @ Chattanooga

(8) Texas Tech @ Baylor

(4) Virginia @ (1) Duke

Western Michigan @ Bowling Green

UTEP @ Middle Tennessee

(20) Oklahoma @ Texas

(21) Houston @ South Florida

(24) Mississippi State @ Vanderbilt

(5) Gonzaga @ Portland

Air Force @ (10) Nevada

Women’s College Basketball

Oklahoma @ (18) Iowa State

TCU @ (11) Texas

(13) Gonzaga @ San Diego

NHL

Florida Panthers @ Nashville Predators