High School Basketball Last Night
Girls,
Obion Central 39 – Westview 29
Crockett County 50 – Dyersburg 42
Gleason 58 – South Fulton 34
Henry County 67 – Kenwood 23
Camden 48 – Hickman County 47
TCA 76 – Humboldt 34
Lexington 51 – Scotts Hill 21
Covington 44 – Brighton 38
Union City 45 – Bradford 32
McNairy Central 69 – North Side 56
Boys,
Westview 71 – Obion County 56
Union City 68 – Bradford 45
South Fulton 53 – Gleason 41
McKenzie 75 – Bruceton 56
Clarksburg 69 – Natchez Trace 37
West Carroll 67 – Big Sandy 31
Hickman County 81 – Camden 76
South Gibson 57 – Milan 35
Humboldt 70 – TCA 58
In Kentucky
Boys,
Caldwell County 92 – Dawson Springs 53
Carlisle County 74 – Hickman County 44
Fulton County 83 – Fulton City 43
Henderson County 60 – Muhlenburg County 56
Marshall County 54 – Calloway County 43
Mayfield 69 – Graves County 64
Paducah Tilghman 75 – Christian County 64
Girls,
Fulton City 54 – Fulton County 26
Calloway County 46 – Marshall County 45
Carlisle County 52 – Hickman County 44
Crittenden County 53 – Lyon County 50
Graves County 65 – Mayfield 28
Trigg County 41 – Livingston Central 31
HS Basketball Tonight,
Crockett County @ Union City, tipoff 6:00, airtime 5:40 on 105.7 The Quake
Fulton County @ Lake County
Milan @ Henry County
In Kentucky
Fulton City @ CFS
Dawson Springs @ Hickman County
Marshall County @ McCracken County
OVC Basketball
UT Martin at Southeast Missouri (Women’s and Men’s doubleheader, airtime 1:30 on WCMT)
SIUE @ Eastern Illinois (men)
Morehead State @ Austin Peay (men)
Tennessee Tech @ Belmont (dh)
Jacksonville State @ TSU (dh)
Eastern Kentucky @ Murray State (dh)
Men’s College Basketball
Georgia at Tennessee, tipoff 2:30, airtime 2:00 on Star 95.1
Clemson @ (1) Duke
(8) Michigan State @ (14) Ohio State
(15) North Carolina @ Pittsburgh
Boston College @ (10) Virginia Tech
(13) Kentucky @ Alabama
Kansas State @ (11) Texas Tech
Oklahoma State @ (23) Oklahoma
(9) Florida State @ (4) Virginia
Chattanooga @ ETSU
(5) Kansas @ Iowa State
Lipscomb @ Jacksonville
Florida Atlantic @ Middle Tennessee
Western Kentucky @ Old Dominion
Bowling Green @ Kent State
(6) Nevada @ New Mexico
Ole Miss @ Vanderbilt
Santa Clara @ (7) Gonzaga
Women’s College Basketball
(25) Iowa State @ Kansas
Pacific @ (17) Gonzaga
Ohio State @ (4) Maryland
UCF @ Memphis
FCS National Championship
North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington (noon)
AFC Wild Card Playoff
Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens (3:35)
NFC Wild Card Playoff
Seattle Seahawks @ Dallas Cowboys (7:15)
NHL
Nashville Predators @ Montreal Canadians