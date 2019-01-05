High School Basketball Last Night

Girls,

Obion Central 39 – Westview 29

Crockett County 50 – Dyersburg 42

Gleason 58 – South Fulton 34

Henry County 67 – Kenwood 23

Camden 48 – Hickman County 47

TCA 76 – Humboldt 34

Lexington 51 – Scotts Hill 21

Covington 44 – Brighton 38

Union City 45 – Bradford 32

McNairy Central 69 – North Side 56

Boys,

Westview 71 – Obion County 56

Union City 68 – Bradford 45

South Fulton 53 – Gleason 41

McKenzie 75 – Bruceton 56

Clarksburg 69 – Natchez Trace 37

West Carroll 67 – Big Sandy 31

Hickman County 81 – Camden 76

South Gibson 57 – Milan 35

Humboldt 70 – TCA 58

In Kentucky

Boys,

Caldwell County 92 – Dawson Springs 53

Carlisle County 74 – Hickman County 44

Fulton County 83 – Fulton City 43

Henderson County 60 – Muhlenburg County 56

Marshall County 54 – Calloway County 43

Mayfield 69 – Graves County 64

Paducah Tilghman 75 – Christian County 64

Girls,

Fulton City 54 – Fulton County 26

Calloway County 46 – Marshall County 45

Carlisle County 52 – Hickman County 44

Crittenden County 53 – Lyon County 50

Graves County 65 – Mayfield 28

Trigg County 41 – Livingston Central 31

HS Basketball Tonight,

Crockett County @ Union City, tipoff 6:00, airtime 5:40 on 105.7 The Quake

Fulton County @ Lake County

Milan @ Henry County

In Kentucky

Fulton City @ CFS

Dawson Springs @ Hickman County

Marshall County @ McCracken County

OVC Basketball

UT Martin at Southeast Missouri (Women’s and Men’s doubleheader, airtime 1:30 on WCMT)

SIUE @ Eastern Illinois (men)

Morehead State @ Austin Peay (men)

Tennessee Tech @ Belmont (dh)

Jacksonville State @ TSU (dh)

Eastern Kentucky @ Murray State (dh)

Men ’ s College Basketball

Georgia at Tennessee, tipoff 2:30, airtime 2:00 on Star 95.1

Clemson @ (1) Duke

(8) Michigan State @ (14) Ohio State

(15) North Carolina @ Pittsburgh

Boston College @ (10) Virginia Tech

(13) Kentucky @ Alabama

Kansas State @ (11) Texas Tech

Oklahoma State @ (23) Oklahoma

(9) Florida State @ (4) Virginia

Chattanooga @ ETSU

(5) Kansas @ Iowa State

Lipscomb @ Jacksonville

Florida Atlantic @ Middle Tennessee

Western Kentucky @ Old Dominion

Bowling Green @ Kent State

(6) Nevada @ New Mexico

Ole Miss @ Vanderbilt

Santa Clara @ (7) Gonzaga

Women’s College Basketball

(25) Iowa State @ Kansas

Pacific @ (17) Gonzaga

Ohio State @ (4) Maryland

UCF @ Memphis

FCS National Championship

North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington (noon)

AFC Wild Card Playoff

Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens (3:35)

NFC Wild Card Playoff

Seattle Seahawks @ Dallas Cowboys (7:15)

NHL

Nashville Predators @ Montreal Canadians