High School Baseball
LH Ladd Memorial Baseball Classic in Union City Yesterday
Ripley 13 – Judah Christian (IL) 4
Dyersburg 7 – Ripley 4
Gibson County 14 – Dyersburg 0
Milan 13 – Fort Smith Northside (AR) 5
Fort Smith Southside (AK) 11 – Huntingdon 0
McCracken County 8 – Huntingdon 0
Union City 4 – Obion Central 1
LH Ladd Tournament Games Today:
10:00 – Obion Central vs. Fort Smith Southside
10:00 – Judah Christian vs. Huntingdon
10:00 – Fort Smith Northside vs. Dyersburg
12:15 – Ripley vs. Westview
12:15 – Union City vs. McCracken County (Semifinal #1)
12:15 – Milan vs. Gibson County (Semifinal Game #2)
2:30 – Championship Game
High School Softball
Westview Warrior Princess Tournament Finals Yesterday
Westview 1 – Munford 0
Westview 3 – Union City 2
Union City 5 – Crockett County 2
Milan 14 – Dresden 1
Munford 1 – Milan 0
Princess Tournament Today:
10:00 – Crockett County vs. Munford
10:00 – Milan vs. Stewart County
10:00 – Westview vs. Gibson County
10:00 – Obion County vs. Dresden
High School Track
Union City @ Invitation of the South @ Murray State
NCCAA Basketball Tournament Round 1
(2) Tennessee 77 – (15) Colgate 70
– Admiral Schofield 19p, 4r, 1a
– Jordan Bone 16p, 5r, 3a
– Lemonte Turner 13p, 2r, 6a
Tennessee moves on to play Iowa
- Tip 11:10, airtime 10:30 on Star 95.1
Spring MLB
STL Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals
(air time 11:45 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)