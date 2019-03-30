High School Baseball
Final Flight Tournament Scores from Friday
Calloway County 7 – Westview 0
Union City 7 – Halls 6
Crockett County 6 – Yorkville 5
TCA 16 – Ballard Memorial 2
Calloway County 6 – Henry County 2
Geneva (IL) 7 – Henry County 1
TCA 8 – McKenzie 2
Lake County 9 – Crawfordsville 1
Tipton Rosemark 13 – West Carroll 5
John Hersey 13 – Lakes Community (IL) 0
Stevenson 7 – Hueytown 5
Tipton Rosemark 9 – Twin Lakes (IN) 7
Final Flight Tournament Games for Saturday
@ Elam Stadium:
10:00 – Union City vs. Twin Lakes
12:15 – John Hersey vs. Hueytown (Semifinal Game #1)
3:00 – TCA will play the Winner of JH and Hueytown for Championship #1
@Thompson Field
10:00 – Lake County vs. McKenzie
12:15 – Geneva vs. Stevenson (Semifinal Game #2)
3:00 – Mallard Division Championship
@ Martin Sports Complex
10:00 – Ballard Memorial vs. Crawfordsville
12:15 – Henry County vs. Lakes Community
2:30 – Westview vs. Yorkville
@ OCCHS
10:00 – Halls vs. Tipton Rosemark
12:15 – Calloway County vs. Obion Central
High School Track Saturday
Dresden @ Lakers Invitational
NCAA Men’s Sweet Sixteen Friday
(2) Kentucky 62 – (3) Houston 58
(5) Auburn 97 – (1) UNC 80
(1) Duke 75 – (4) Virginia Tech 73
(2) Michigan State 80 – (3) LSU 63
NCAA Men’s Tournament Elite 8 Saturday
(3) Texas Tech vs. (1) Gonzaga
(3) Purdue vs. (1) Virginia
NCAA Women’s Tournament Sweet 16 Saturday
(3) NC State vs. (2) Iowa
(4) South Carolina vs. (1) Baylor
(11) Missouri State vs. (2) Stanford
(4) Texas A&M vs. (1) Notre Dame
Alliance of American Football Saturday
Orlando Apollos @ Memphis Express (1:00)
San Diego Fleet @ Salt Lake Stallions (7:00)
NHL Saturday
Columbus Blue Jackets @ Nashville Predators