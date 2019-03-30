High School Baseball

Final Flight Tournament Scores from Friday

Calloway County 7 – Westview 0

Union City 7 – Halls 6

Crockett County 6 – Yorkville 5

TCA 16 – Ballard Memorial 2

Calloway County 6 – Henry County 2

Geneva (IL) 7 – Henry County 1

TCA 8 – McKenzie 2

Lake County 9 – Crawfordsville 1

Tipton Rosemark 13 – West Carroll 5

John Hersey 13 – Lakes Community (IL) 0

Stevenson 7 – Hueytown 5

Tipton Rosemark 9 – Twin Lakes (IN) 7

Final Flight Tournament Games for Saturday

@ Elam Stadium:

10:00 – Union City vs. Twin Lakes

12:15 – John Hersey vs. Hueytown (Semifinal Game #1)

3:00 – TCA will play the Winner of JH and Hueytown for Championship #1

@Thompson Field

10:00 – Lake County vs. McKenzie

12:15 – Geneva vs. Stevenson (Semifinal Game #2)

3:00 – Mallard Division Championship

@ Martin Sports Complex

10:00 – Ballard Memorial vs. Crawfordsville

12:15 – Henry County vs. Lakes Community

2:30 – Westview vs. Yorkville

@ OCCHS

10:00 – Halls vs. Tipton Rosemark

12:15 – Calloway County vs. Obion Central

High School Track Saturday

Dresden @ Lakers Invitational

NCAA Men’s Sweet Sixteen Friday

(2) Kentucky 62 – (3) Houston 58

(5) Auburn 97 – (1) UNC 80

(1) Duke 75 – (4) Virginia Tech 73

(2) Michigan State 80 – (3) LSU 63

NCAA Men’s Tournament Elite 8 Saturday

(3) Texas Tech vs. (1) Gonzaga

(3) Purdue vs. (1) Virginia





NCAA Women’s Tournament Sweet 16 Saturday

(3) NC State vs. (2) Iowa

(4) South Carolina vs. (1) Baylor

(11) Missouri State vs. (2) Stanford

(4) Texas A&M vs. (1) Notre Dame

Alliance of American Football Saturday

Orlando Apollos @ Memphis Express (1:00)

San Diego Fleet @ Salt Lake Stallions (7:00)

NHL Saturday

Columbus Blue Jackets @ Nashville Predators